Julian Assange free after agreeing to guilty plea

Wikileaks founder not expected to serve additional prison time, paving way for return to Australia as a free man

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van as he is driven out of Southwark Crown Court in London
(Image credit: Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images)
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been released from prison and allowed to leave the UK after agreeing to plead guilty to violating US espionage laws.

Under the terms of the deal, he will appear in a federal court in the Northern Mariana Island, a US territory in the Pacific, tomorrow morning, where he is expected to plead guilty to one charge of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified US defence documents. Prosecutors are not seeking any further prison time in addition to the 62 months he has spent in HMP Belmarsh. 

