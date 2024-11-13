Judge blocks Louisiana 10 Commandments law

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles ruled that a law ordering schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms was unconstitutional

Poster of Ten Commandments hangs in Georgia courthouse before KKK rally in 2003
Louisiana leaders, including Gov. Jeff Landry (R), defended the law
(Image credit: Erik S. Lesser / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A federal judge in Baton Rouge Tuesday blocked Louisiana from ordering all public schools and universities in the state to prominently display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. Louisiana in June became the first state to attempt such a requirement since 1980, when the Supreme Court struck down a similar Kentucky law, ruling it violated the First Amendment.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

