ABC News to pay $15M in Trump defamation suit

The lawsuit stemmed from George Stephanopoulos' on-air assertion that Trump was found liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump and George Stephanopoulos in 2020
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Image)
What happened

ABC News said Saturday it will donate $15 million to President-elect Donald Trump's future "presidential foundation and museum" to resolve a defamation lawsuit Trump filed in March against the network and its anchor George Stephanopoulos. ABC also agreed to pay $1 million in Trump's attorney fees.

