ATF finalizes rule to close 'gun show loophole'

Biden moves to expand background checks for gun buyers

Virginia gun show in 2016
The US will now require background checks for gun shows and online firearm sales
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives finalized a rule Thursday that expands the pool of gun sellers who must run background checks before selling a firearm. The rule seeks to close the "gun show loophole" by using a 2022 law, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), to require checks for gun sales conducted online, through the mail and at gun shows, though not for hobbyists selling from their collection or inherited firearms.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Gun Laws Gun Control
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us