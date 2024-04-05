Unlicensed dealers and black market guns

68,000 illegally trafficked guns were sold in a five year period, said ATF

Confiscated guns
The report ordered by Attorney General Merrick Garland is the first in-depth firearm tracking analysis in 20 years
(Image credit: David McNew / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Unlicensed gun dealers sold at least 68,388 firearms into the black market between 2017 and 2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said Thursday. Those guns represent 54% of illegally trafficked firearms recovered in that period. Another 40% involved illegal "straw purchases" for someone unable to pass a federal background check.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Gun Laws Gun Violence Gun Control Speed Reads
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us