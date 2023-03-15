Can Biden's executive action on background checks curb gun violence?

President Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at "increasing the number of background checks conducted before firearm sales," per a White House statement. The administration called the action "as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation." The executive order also seeks to increase public knowledge of "red flag" orders, which allow people to "temporarily remove an individual's access to firearms" if they are found to be dangerous. Lastly, the order hopes to promote better firearm storage.

The order does not change any current laws, reports The Associated Press, and instead "directs federal agencies to ensure compliance with existing laws and procedures," acknowledging that Congress is divided on the issue. "You'll absolutely hear [Biden] call for legislation," a White House official said. "But in the meantime, he wants the federal government to be doing all we can with existing authority to reduce gun violence and that's what this executive order does."

The president's order builds on Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed in 2022, which required "anyone who sells guns for profit to be licensed and conduct background checks on buyers," reports Politico. It was introduced as a response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "He is directing key members of his Cabinet to develop a proposal for how we can structure the government to do a better job supporting those impacted by gun violence," an administration official told reporters.

Biden announced his executive order in Monterey Park, the location of the Lunar New Year shooting that left 11 dead. He has emphasized that he "will do everything he can to reduce gun violence and save lives."

What are commentators saying?

The order is a "home run for public safety," John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety told AP. He added that the action will "keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people and save lives." Grassroots group Moms Demand Action commented that the law would "double down on the progress made" by the previous bill.