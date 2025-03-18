Trump purports to 'void' Biden pardons

Joe Biden's pardons of Jan. 6 committee members are not valid because they were done by autopen, says Trump

A 'jolting reminder that [Trump's] appetite for revenge has not been sated'
What happened

President Donald Trump early Monday said on social media he was declaring former President Joe Biden's pardons of members of the House Jan. 6 committee "void, vacant and of no further force or effect" because "they were done by autopen." The Jan. 6 committee members, he said, would now be "subject to investigation at the highest level." He provided no evidence Biden's pardons were signed with an autopen or why that would render them invalid.

