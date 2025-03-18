Trump purports to 'void' Biden pardons
Joe Biden's pardons of Jan. 6 committee members are not valid because they were done by autopen, says Trump
What happened
President Donald Trump early Monday said on social media he was declaring former President Joe Biden's pardons of members of the House Jan. 6 committee "void, vacant and of no further force or effect" because "they were done by autopen." The Jan. 6 committee members, he said, would now be "subject to investigation at the highest level." He provided no evidence Biden's pardons were signed with an autopen or why that would render them invalid.
Who said what
Presidents have "broad authority to pardon or commute the sentences of whomever they please, the Constitution doesn't specify that pardons must be in writing and autopen signatures have been used before for substantive actions by presidents," The Associated Press said. There's also "no power in the Constitution or case law to undo a pardon," The New York Times said. Trump was implicitly posting his "belief that the nation's laws should be whatever he decrees them to be," and his focus on the Jan. 6 committee members was a "jolting reminder that his appetite for revenge has not been sated."
The president's recent focus on autopens can be traced to the conservative Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project, which "heavily perpetuated" the theory that Biden — or one of his aides — used the device to sign important documents, NPR said. Most of the group's "initial analysis relied on documents in the Federal Register," which affixes the same digital copy of a president's signature to every signed document, The Washington Post said. The "hard copies — which would contain the actual signature — belong to the National Archives."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The "autopen narrative started to fall apart" Monday afternoon, when White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was merely "begging the question" of whether Biden was aware of the pardons, the Times said. After she was "reminded" that Biden had "spoken publicly about them," she "acknowledged that she had no evidence" for the allegations.
What next?
Moving to "investigate or prosecute" anyone pardoned by Biden "would mark a significant escalation of Trump's defiance of longstanding legal norms," The Wall Street Journal said. Trump would "likely lose a legal challenge," Axios said, but only after subjecting pardoned officials to an "expensive, stressful legal battle."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Today's political cartoons - March 18, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - liquor loss, a SpaceX odyssey, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Life after space: how will Nasa's stranded astronauts cope?
In the Spotlight Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore are headed back to Earth after nine months on the ISS – but their greatest challenge may still lie ahead
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The tribes battling it out in Keir Starmer's Labour Party
The Explainer From the soft left to his unruly new MPs, Keir Starmer is already facing challenges from some sections of the Labour Party
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
DOGE: Wielding a hatchet at the VA
Feature The Trump administration has cut thousands of Veteran Affairs jobs and is considering eliminating 80,000 more
By The Week US Published
-
Resistance: How should Democrats oppose Trump?
Feature The Democrats’ lack of strategy leaves them struggling against Trump’s agenda
By The Week US Published
-
Do rowdy town halls signal a GOP backlash?
Today's Big Question Some remorse, but Trump backers would not change their votes
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
White House ignores judicial deportation blocks
Speed Read The Trump administration deports alleged Venezuelan gang members under a wartime law, defying a court order
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
J.D. Vance: Trump's attack dog
In the Spotlight The 'hillbilly in the White House' is used to being the odd one out in a room
By The Week UK Published
-
Is Donald Trump a Russian agent?
The Explainer 'We have to consider the possibility that President Trump is a Russian asset' former Tory minister Graham Stuart tweeted last week. Do we?
By The Week UK Published
-
Trump's military makeover: fewer rules, more violence
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have begun dramatically rewriting the guidelines for armed forces' operations
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Schumer: Democrats will help pass spending bill
Speed Read The Democrats end the threat of government shutdown
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published