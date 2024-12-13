Biden sets new clemency record, hints at more

President Joe Biden commuted a record 1,499 sentences and pardoned 39 others convicted of nonviolent crimes

President Joe Biden
All those who were pardoned have shown a 'commitment to making their communities stronger and safer'
(Image credit: Samuel Corum / Sipa / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden Thursday commuted the sentences of 1,499 people and granted 39 pardons. The White House called it the "largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history."



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

