Biden sets new clemency record, hints at more
President Joe Biden commuted a record 1,499 sentences and pardoned 39 others convicted of nonviolent crimes
What happened
President Joe Biden Thursday commuted the sentences of 1,499 people and granted 39 pardons. The White House called it the "largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history."
Who said what
Those whose sentences were commuted had been released from prison to home confinement during the Covid-19 pandemic. They have "successfully reintegrated" into their communities and "shown that they deserve a second chance," Biden said, and many would have received "lower sentences if charged under today's laws, policies and practices." This group of convicts had been of "particular concern" to advocates, The New York Times said, as some congressional Republicans are pushing legislation that "would have forced them to return to prison."
The 39 pardons, which fully wipe out convictions, went to people convicted of nonviolent crimes, particularly drug offenses. All have shown a "commitment to making their communities stronger and safer," Biden said. "None are household names," USA Today said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
After pardoning his son Hunter before he was sentenced for gun and tax offenses, Biden has been under pressure to pardon "broad swaths of people, including those on federal death row, before the Trump administration takes over in January," The Associated Press said. Prior to yesterday's announcement, Biden had been "relatively constrained in his use of the presidential act of forgiveness," the Times said.
What next?
Biden "said he would continue to review clemency petitions in the coming weeks," The Wall Street Journal said. Commuting all federal death sentences to life in prison is one of the moves "under active discussion." Donald Trump is a "staunch supporter" of "capital punishment," The Washington Post said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'All this is to be expected'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - December 13, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - intelligence concerns, Assad knocked, and more
By The Week US Published
-
How would reaching net zero change our lives?
Today's Big Question Climate target could bring many benefits but global heating would continue
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Kari Lake: the election denier picked to lead Voice of America
In the Spotlight A staunch Trump ally with a history of incendiary rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories is Donald Trump's pick to lead the country's premier state media outlet
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Mysterious drones roil New Jersey, prompt FBI inquiry
Speed Read State and federal officials are both stumped and concerned
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
South Korean president vows to fight removal
Speed Read Yoon Suk Yeol defended his martial law decree and said he will not step down, despite impeachment efforts
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will Biden clear out death row before leaving office?
Today's Big Question Trump could oversee a 'wave of executions' otherwise
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down for Trump
speed read The president-elect had vowed to fire Wray so he could install loyalist Kash Patel
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What is Mitch McConnell's legacy?
Talking Point Moving on after a record-setting run as Senate GOP leader
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'A man's sense of himself is often tied to having a traditionally masculine, physical job'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Inside Trump's billionaire Cabinet
The Explainer Is the government ready for a Trump administration stacked with some of the wealthiest people in the world?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published