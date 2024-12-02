Biden pardons son Hunter

Joe Biden has spared his son Hunter a possible prison sentence for felony gun and tax convictions

President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden
Trump has threatened revenge against Biden in his second term, which may have inspired Hunter's pardon
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden Sunday night pardoned his son Hunter for any offenses he "committed or may have committed or taken part in" since early 2014. The pardon, which spares the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for felony gun and tax convictions, reversed the president's repeated promise he would not grant his son clemency.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

