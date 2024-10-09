Why does Donald Trump want to free the founder of an online black market?

Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison for creating the Silk Road market

Mock trading cards of Donald Trump and Ross Ulbricht for sale at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference.
Trading cards of Ross Ulbricht and Donald Trump are seen at the 2024 Bitcoin conference
(Image credit:  Brett Carlsen / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

With the 2024 election weeks away, former President Donald Trump has renewed a promise: if he wins back the White House, he'll release Ross Ulbricht from prison. Ulbricht has been behind bars since 2015 for creating Silk Road, an infamous black market website on the dark net. Trump has pledged several times to release him from prison.

Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of conspiracy and engaging in a criminal enterprise by founding Silk Road. The website was a "sprawling black market bazaar where unlawful goods and services, including illegal drugs of virtually all varieties, were bought and sold regularly," according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), along with a sister website called the Armoury that sold weapons. Before being shut down, Silk Road generated $200 million in sales and more than $13 million in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, according to the DOJ.

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

