How Trump's 'dark' rhetoric could motivate undecided voters

'This is a dark — this a dark speech,' Trump said in Wisconsin

Illustration of Donald Trump wearing an apocalyptic sandwich board
'Trump has decided that "fear and hate" are political winners'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump has always had a penchant for outsized rhetoric. But as the 2024 presidential campaign enters its final weeks, observers have detected a dark turn — and Trump himself seems to agree.

One recent speech featured a "string of personal barbs" against Kamala Harris, said Business Insider. "Joe Biden became mentally impaired," Trump told a Wisconsin crowd: "Kamala was born that way." Those words prompted criticism from disability advocates, and even Trump suggested he was breaking new ground after telling attendees that immigrants "walk into your kitchen, they'll cut your throat." "I'm just saying, this is a dark — this a dark speech," he told the Wisconsinites.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Election Talking Points
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸