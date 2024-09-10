Trump ups threatening rhetoric before debate

Tonight marks the first presidential debate between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris

Donald Trump campaigns in Wisconsin
Trump's rhetoric "turned more ominous with a pledge to prosecute anyone who 'cheats' in the election"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Vice President Kamala Harris has been keeping a low profile in Pittsburgh while preparing for Tuesday's debate. Donald Trump, on social media and in speeches, has "escalated his vows to use the raw power of the state to impose and maintain control and to intimidate and punish anyone he perceives as working against him," The New York Times said.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

