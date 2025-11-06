The Week contest: Pumpkin pie-d
This week’s question: A Utah man said goodbye to the 1991 Geo Metro he’s been driving for nearly 35 years by crushing the broken-down compact with a prize-winning, 1,917-pound pumpkin dropped from a crane. In seven or fewer words, come up with a caption for a photo of the moment the giant gourd made impact.
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Pumpkin demolition” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 21 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Nov. 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Click here to see the results of last week’s contest: Mattress malfunction
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine printables - November 14, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 14, 2025
-
France targets Shein over weapons, sex dolls
Speed Read Shein was given 48 hours to scrub the items from their website
-
Trump tariffs face stiff scrutiny at Supreme Court
Speed Read Even some of the Court’s conservative justices appeared skeptical
-
The Week's printable crossword puzzle and sudoku - November 14, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 14, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 25 – 31 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - November 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 7, 2025
-
Magazine printables - November 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 7, 2025
-
The Week contest: Mattress malfunction
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 18 – 24 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025