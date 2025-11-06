This week’s question: A Utah man said goodbye to the 1991 Geo Metro he’s been driving for nearly 35 years by crushing the broken-down compact with a prize-winning, 1,917-pound pumpkin dropped from a crane. In seven or fewer words, come up with a caption for a photo of the moment the giant gourd made impact.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Pumpkin demolition” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 21 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Nov. 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

