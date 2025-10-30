The Week contest: Mattress malfunction
This week’s question: An outage at Amazon Web Services caused some “smart” mattresses to suddenly heat up, freeze in an upright position, and/or sound a wake-up alarm. In seven or fewer words, write the subject line of a complaint that a sleep-deprived customer might email to the smart mattress maker.
Click here to see the results of last week’s contest: Shutdown spirits
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Mattress malfunction" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 14 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Nov. 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
