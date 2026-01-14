The Week contest: Post-surgery Spanish
This week’s question: A Utah man has woken up from repeated surgeries speaking fluent Spanish, despite having learned only the basics in high school. Stephen Chase, 33, said he goes back to speaking English after about 20 minutes. If Chase were to write a book about his unusual trick for temporarily mastering a foreign language, what would it be titled?
Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's question: Romance and recruitment
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Language book” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 30 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Jan. 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
