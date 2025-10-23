This week’s question: Bars in Washington, D.C., are trying to drum up business during the government shutdown by offering discounted meal-and-drink combos and specialty cocktails to furloughed federal workers. Come up with a shutdown-themed name for a cocktail that one of these establishments could serve to our nation’s civil servants.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Shutdown spirits” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 7 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Oct. 31. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.