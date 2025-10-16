This week’s question: Amazon sparked outrage after it digitally scrubbed James Bond’s signature Walther PPK pistol from 007 promotional images on its streaming platform, leaving the likes of Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan awkwardly brandishing thin air. If Amazon were to further sanitize the super spy series, what new violence-free title might it give an old Bond movie?

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.