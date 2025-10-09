This week’s question: An aggressive squirrel has been terrorizing the residents of San Rafael, Calif., at least two who needed emergency medical assistance after being bitten and scratched by the rodent. If Hollywood were to make a horror movie based on this bushy-tailed menace, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Scary squirrel” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 24 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Oct. 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.