The Week contest: Regime love
This week’s question: North Korea has warned young people in the country not to say “I love you,” deeming the expression proof of “a decadent lifestyle imbued with capitalist views of love.” In seven words or fewer, come up with a more regime-friendly version of the romantic declaration.
Click here to see the results of last week’s contest: Stone scam
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Regime love” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 17 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Oct. 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
6 incredible homes under $1 million
Feature Featuring a home in the National Historic Landmark District of Virginia and a renovated mid-century modern house in Washington
-
Primatologist Jane Goodall dies at 91
Speed Read She rose to fame following her groundbreaking field research with chimpanzees
-
Supreme Court rules for Fed’s Cook in Trump feud
Speed Read Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook can remain in her role following Trump’s attempts to oust her
-
Quiz of The Week: 20 – 26 September
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The Week contest: Stone scam
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - October 3, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 3, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 3, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 3, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 13 – 19 September
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Phone risk
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - September 26, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Magazine printables - September 26, 2025 Issue - September 26, 2025
-
Magazine printables - September 26, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Magazine printables - September 26, 2025 Issue - September 26, 2025