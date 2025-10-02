This week’s question: North Korea has warned young people in the country not to say “I love you,” deeming the expression proof of “a decadent lifestyle imbued with capitalist views of love.” In seven words or fewer, come up with a more regime-friendly version of the romantic declaration.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Regime love” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 17 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Oct. 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.