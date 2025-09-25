The Week contest: Stone scam
This week’s question: Several competitors at the World Stone Skimming Championships in Scotland were disqualified after they were caught with “suspiciously circular” stones that had been shaped with a mechanical grinder. If Hollywood were to make a movie about this sporting scandal, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week’s contest: Phone risk
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Stone scam” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 10 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Oct. 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
