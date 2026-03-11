The Week contest: Relaxation coffin

Funeral homes and spas in Japan have started offering “coffin lying,” in which people pay to relax and meditate inside an open or closed casket. If a wellness guru were to open a so-called coffin lounge in the U.S., what life-affirming name should he or she give the business?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Relaxation coffin” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 27 issue and at theweek.com/contest by March 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

