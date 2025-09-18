The Week contest: Phone risk
This week’s question: A new study found that people who scroll on their smartphones while on the toilet have a 46% increased risk of hemorrhoids. In seven or fewer words, create a PSA warning Americans about this lesser-known risk of screen addiction.
Click here to see the results of last week’s contest: Racoon’s regrets
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Phone risk” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 3 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Sept. 26. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
