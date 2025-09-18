This week’s question: A new study found that people who scroll on their smartphones while on the toilet have a 46% increased risk of hemorrhoids. In seven or fewer words, create a PSA warning Americans about this lesser-known risk of screen addiction.

Click here to see the results of last week’s contest: Racoon’s regrets

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Phone risk” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 3 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Sept. 26. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.