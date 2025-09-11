This week’s question: A Kentucky nurse successfully used CPR to revive a drunken raccoon she found passed out in a distillery’s dumpster, where the critter had overindulged in moonshine-soaked peaches. If a country singer were to write a song about the raccoon's boozy misadventure, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Racoon’s regrets” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 26 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Sept. 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.