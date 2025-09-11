The Week contest: Racoon’s regrets
This week’s question: A Kentucky nurse successfully used CPR to revive a drunken raccoon she found passed out in a distillery’s dumpster, where the critter had overindulged in moonshine-soaked peaches. If a country singer were to write a song about the raccoon's boozy misadventure, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Rock grandfather
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Racoon’s regrets” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 26 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Sept. 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Housing costs: Is deregulation the answer?
Feature Washington, D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood is now leading the nation in new apartment construction
-
Magazine solutions - September 19, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 19, 2025
-
Magazine printables - September 19, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 19, 2025
-
Magazine solutions - September 19, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 19, 2025
-
Magazine printables - September 19, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 19, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 30 August – 5 September
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Quiz of The Week: 23 – 29 August
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Rock grandfather
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - September 5 / September 12, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - September 5 / September 12, 2025
-
Magazine printables - September 5 / September 12, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 5 / September 12, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 16 – 22 August
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?