The Week contest: Rock grandfather
This week's question: Jon Bon Jovi recently became a first-time grandfather, after his son Jake Bongiovi and his daughter-in-law, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, adopted a baby girl. If the '80s rock icon were to rewrite a Bon Jovi song to address the joys and pains of grandparenting, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Dead dial-up
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Rock grandfather" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 9 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Sept. 12. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
