A peek inside Europe’s luxury new sleeper bus

Night buses probably bring to mind “images of cramped seats and constant jolting”, said Time Out. But Twiliner’s new offering is far more “bougie”.

The Swiss operator has launched two overnight routes – Zurich-Basel-Luxembourg-Brussels-Rotterdam-Amsterdam and Zurich-Girona-Barcelona – and is already planning more stops across Europe. Each bus is kitted out with 21 reclining seats that double as beds, plenty of USB ports, and a sizable toilet and changing room. Tickets don’t come cheap, though, with prices starting at around £140 for each journey.

Aside from the “generous luggage allowance” and “efficiency” of travelling overnight, one of the biggest draws is the “comfort factor”. The “no-children-under-five” policy and “strict guidelines” on noise make for “calm travelling”: “by 10pm I’m fast asleep”. “There’s a magic to falling asleep in one country and waking in another.” Driving into Zurich on a chilly winter morning, “the city is streaked with silver and gold as it begins to stir”.

The night “whizzed by”, as I relaxed with a cup of peppermint tea and watched a film on my laptop “as the miles clicked by”. Arriving in Basel at 6.45am, I set off into the “unfamiliar city” in the sun, stopping off to explore the Kunstmuseum and traditional Christmas market in Cathedral Square. As the “backbone” of my trip, the Twiliner offered a “fuss-free, efficient journey – but I was looking forward to a quiet night in a hotel bed, with considerably fewer bumps in the night.”

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

