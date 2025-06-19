A long weekend in Zürich

The vibrant Swiss city is far more than just a banking hub

Zurich river during sunrise.
Zürich: a city that will surpass your expectations
It may be known as a global centre of banking and finance, but Zürich is far from stuffy. With its medieval old town, rich artistic heritage and vibrant outdoor scene, this is a city that will surpass your expectations.

As Switzerland's largest city, with a population of more than 420,000, the centre hums with life as you explore its picturesque lanes and squares. It sits at the northern tip of the 25-mile-long Lake Zürich, with views towards the Glarner Alps in the south. Life here revolves around the water, with sailing, swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding a daily sight, both on the lake and on the Limmat River, which flows through the city.

