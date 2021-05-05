Late night hosts marvel at that photo of the Bidens and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, mark Star Wars Day

"The Jimmy Carter Library just released this photo of the Bidens visiting the Carters last week," and "it looks like a second-grader made a presidential diorama," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show, filmed before an audience of teachers for Teacher Appreciation Day. "I learned two things from the photo: the the two families are very close, and Biden is the size of Jason Momoa." He shared a second photo of Biden and Carter, this one inspired by The Lion King.
Fallon also touched on the Bill and Melinda Gates divorce news: "You know Melinda Gates is thinking, 'Finally, I can use a MacBook!' I think they both deserve their privacy, but if ABC wants to make Bill the next Bachelor, I'm all in."
Bill and Melinda Gates "have a combined estimated worth of at least $134 billion," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "When you're that rich, why do you even need to get divorced? Can't they just live in separate wings?" He poked fun at "Old Bazooka Joe" Biden for mangling the URL of vaccines.gov, calling it dot-gum, and he celebrated May the 4th by trotting out a Star Wars Day-Cinco de Mayo mashup character named "Chewbaccamole" and a lost character from Empire Strikes Back.
The Tonight Show's Tariq Trotter rapped to the Star Wars theme.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah was fascinated by that Bidens-Carters snapshot. It's nice to see them "together and smiling and everything, it's just what the f--k is going on in this photo?" he asked. "Why do the Bidens look five times bigger than the Carters? Is there some dollhouse filter that I didn't know about? Because I've been staring at this thing the whole day and I still can't figure out what's going on." Seriously, he added, "this is the weirdest picture of a president since — well, any picture of Donald Trump. But I'm not hating, please don't get me wrong. I think it is great to see presidents of different generations coming together to make me think that I'm on shrooms."
Expanding vaccinations to people 12 to 15 "is gonna be a huge step forward for kids who are sick of Zoom class," Noah said, "and want to get back to being sick of actual class."
Late Night's Seth Meyers offered some other things he'd like to keep from pandemic life — though Zoom school was not among them. Peter Weber
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) did not miss an opportunity on Tuesday to once again call out Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for not wearing a mask while around his colleagues.
Brown was in Columbus visiting a mass COVID-19 vaccination site when a reporter asked him about senators who don't wear masks, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Brown responded that most are being courteous and wearing face coverings, except "one of them that's an M.D. isn't, but he's kind of a lunatic."
Brown was referring to Paul, an ophthalmologist who last spring was the first senator to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Paul, Brown added, "thinks he wants to be different but it doesn't serve the public interest." In response, a spokeswoman for Paul said "vaccine deniers, who dispute immunity after natural infection and after vaccination, should refrain from name calling and perhaps try to get informed."
This isn't the first time the two have tangled: In February, Brown scolded a maskless Paul while on the Senate floor, and asked him to "show the respect to his colleagues to wear a mask" while conducting business. Brown has been fully vaccinated, and told reporters at the mass vaccination site that he continues to wear a mask to "make sure everyone is safe and to set that tone." Catherine Garcia
In 2020, the U.S. birth rate dropped 4 percent — dipping to the lowest level in 42 years, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
The data shared in the report, published Wednesday, comes from more than 99 percent of the birth certificates issued in the United States in 2020. Last year, 3,605,201 births were recorded, down from 3,747,540 in 2019; 2020 was the sixth year in a row where the number of births in the U.S. dropped. The birth rate for teenage girls between the ages of 15 and 19 also plummeted 8 percent, to a record low of 15.3 births per 1,000.
The total fertility rate, which looks at the average number of times a woman will give birth over the course of her lifetime, fell to 1,637.5 births per 1,000 women. The CDC says in order for a generation to be replaced, that rate needs to be at about 2,100 births per 1,000 women. This sharp drop could hurt the U.S. economy down the road, University of Southern California demographics researcher Dowell Myers recently told CBS News.
"We need to have enough working-age people to carry the load of these seniors, who deserve their retirement, they deserve all their entitlements, and they're gonna live out another 30 years," he said. "Nobody in the history of the globe has had so many older people to deal with." Catherine Garcia
Carlson's ostensible target Tuesday night was the Central Intelligence Agency's curious new ad featuring an "intersectional" Latina millennial officer. Carlson eventually suggested the woman was actually a deep-cover operative trying to recruit agents to infiltrate the real threat to America — which, he assured his viewers, is definitely not white supremacists. No, "if you wanted to save America," he said, "these are the people you'd be worried about":
The decadent rich people from their class at Harvard. It's the gender studies program at Cornell. It's the cat cafes in Austin and Ashville. It's the Monday editorial meetings at The Atlantic magazine, where David From is treated as an important intellectual rather than some dopey middle-aged Canadian Twitter celebrity whose life goal is to force America into yet another unwinnable pointless war. [Tucker Carlson, Fox News]
How can Carlson — a self-described trust-fund kid who attended boarding school in Rhode Island and college in Connecticut before being rejected by the CIA — say all that with a straight face? Frum, the Twitter celebrity, tweeted an explanation.
I've known Carlson for more than 20 years. We were colleagues at the Weekly Standard in the 1990s, I appeared fairly often on his MSNBC show in the 2000s. We were "Washington friends" - we had lunch, he came to parties at my house, etc. 2/x
Carlson criticizes the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq now, Frum writes, but "he was a FEROCIOUS advocate of both wars" at the time, "when it mattered." He went on to describe Carlson's "cowardly," amoral opportunism.
Maybe that's the fascination of the Carlson TV persona. We all sense that if a Murdoch ordered him, he would say the opposite of everything he says now. Last year, he flipped from "COVID is real" to "COVID is fake." He could flip from anti-vax to pro-vax literally tomorrow. 8/x
I've written much about the Bush years and will write more. I'm undertaking now a book about the whole period 1989-2021. I've felt I owed that. It's not a show or an act. Maybe that's why I so get on Carlson's nerves. END.
As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. earthquake early warning system can issue earthquake alerts to cellphone users in California, Oregon, and Washington.
Launched in Los Angeles in late 2018, the ShakeAlert early warning system aims to let people know about incoming shaking, so they can have at least a few seconds to find a safe spot to ride out the earthquake. The alert system is successful because communications systems are now faster than the speed of shaking waves moving through the ground, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The earthquake sensor system is about 70 percent finished, and alerts will come out faster once more sensors are placed in rural areas. Developers are also tweaking the computer software system that analyzes incoming shaking, to make it faster with more accurate alerts. Catherine Garcia
Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled Monday that the Justice Department must release a March 2019 memo about its decision not to charge former President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice at the conclusion of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The Justice Department argued that the memo was legal reasoning that helped former Attorney General William Barr decide against charging Trump with obstruction. In her opinion, released Tuesday, Jackson said she believed Barr and his top advisers had already decided Trump shouldn't be charged, and the memo was strategic planning. As such, she ruled, the memo can be released to the public.
Before the Mueller report was released, Barr wrote a letter giving his summation of it, which Trump used to claim he had been exonerated. Jackson wrote that Barr's "characterization of what he'd hardly had time to skim, much less study closely, prompted an immediate reaction, as politicians and pundits took to their microphones and Twitter feeds to decry what they feared was an attempt to hide the ball."
Barr was "disingenuous" both when the obstruction memo was written and the Justice Department appeared before her court to argue that the memo should stay secret, Jackson said. "The agency's redactions and incomplete explanations obfuscate the true purpose of the memorandum, and the excised portions belie the notion that it fell to the attorney general to make a prosecution decision or that any such decision was on the table at any time."
The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington organization has used the Freedom of Information Act to try to get access to Justice Department documents about the Mueller probe. "We requested these records and filed this lawsuit due to serious doubts about the official story coming out of Barr's DOJ," CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz told CNN on Tuesday. "While we do not yet know what is in the memo, the court's opinion gives us confidence that we were right to have questions." The government — now under the Biden administration — has until May 17 to appeal Jackson's ruling. Catherine Garcia
Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) wants to give being governor of Florida another shot.
When he served as governor from 2007 to 2011, Crist was a Republican, and after a brief stint as an independent, he became a Democrat in 2012. He is the first prominent Democrat to announce that they will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump who pushed back against mask mandates and locking down the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During an event Tuesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Crist said DeSantis is "a governor who doesn't listen, who doesn't care, and doesn't think about you — unless of course you can write a campaign check. Really, he sees our state's wonderful diversity as a threat, not a strength we all celebrate. He's failed to lead during the greatest health and economic crisis of our lifetime."
Crist — who ran for governor in 2014 but was narrowly defeated by the incumbent, Republican Rick Scott — likely won't be the only well-known Democrat in the race for long. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) are both expected to soon announce that they will be running for governor, Politico reports. Florida last elected a Democratic governor in 1994. Catherine Garcia
Ahead of an interview Tuesday with Fox & Friends, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave his unfiltered opinion on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), seemingly not knowing that his mic was on, Axios reports.
While speaking off-air with host Steve Doocy, McCarthy said he has "lost confidence" in Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, and believes she has "real problems. I've had it with ... I've had it with her." He went on to say that "someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place." McCarthy seemed to be referring to how Cheney could be removed as chair of the House Republican Conference by a vote from GOP members.
Once on the air, McCarthy said he has "heard from members concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority." He went on to claim that this has nothing to do with Cheney's vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
On Monday, Cheney pushed back at Trump again, after he insisted that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. Cheney tweeted that the election was "not stolen" and anyone who "claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system." In response to the Fox & Friends interview, Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler on Tuesday said the issue is "whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan. 6. Liz will not do that." Catherine Garcia