Shakespeare not an absent spouse, study proposes

A letter fragment suggests that the Shakespeares lived together all along, says scholar Matthew Steggle

Artist&#039;s rendition of William Shakespeare leaving his family to go to London
Artist's rendition of William Shakespeare leaving his family to go to London
(Image credit: Culture Club / Getty Images)
What happened

William Shakespeare was not an absentee husband living in an unhappy marriage to Anne Hathaway, as the couple has been portrayed for the past 200 years, a British scholar argues in a study published Wednesday in the journal Shakespeare. Instead, Matthew Steggle of the University of Bristol said, a letter fragment discovered in 1978 suggests the Shakespeares lived together in London during a fruitful decade in which the Bard wrote some of his most famous plays, including "Hamlet" and "Othello."

