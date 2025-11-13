Othello: a ‘deeply nasty tale of murder and manipulation’

Toby Jones and David Harewood star in Tom Morris’s take on Shakespeare’s tragedy

Toby Jones as Iago stands over David Harewood as Othello
Toby Jones as Iago and David Harewood as Othello
It can be easy for Othello – manipulated and out-argued by Iago – to end up “looking like a sideshow” in the play that bears his name, said Susannah Clapp in The Observer. In Tom Morris’s new production, however, David Harewood is in command from the moment he strides onto the stage in general’s uniform. In 1997, he became the first black actor to play Othello at the National Theatre. Then, his performance was “impressive but sometimes strenuous”. Here, he is “utterly at ease in the entire range of the part”.

An uneven production is redeemed by the acting, agreed Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph. Harewood proves to be a “great, under-sung Shakespearean”, while as Iago, Toby Jones exudes a gleeful nastiness.

Theatre Royal Haymarket, London SW1. Until 17 January

