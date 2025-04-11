Mr Burton: an 'affecting' but flawed biopic

Toby Jones is pitch-perfect as Richard Burton's mentor – but 'serviceable' film 'never really comes to life'

Harry Lawtey as Richard Burton and Toby Jones as Mr. Burton.
Harry Lawtey as Richard Burton and Toby Jones as his schoolteacher and mentor
(Image credit: Alamy / Pictorial Press Ltd.)
By
published

Long before Richard Burton became a star, said Tim Robey in The Daily Telegraph, he was Richard Jenkins – "a nondescript miner's boy", one of 13 motherless children, who almost dropped out of school. His transformation, as this "affecting" but flawed biopic has it, was down to the man who gave him his surname: an inspirational schoolteacher called Philip Burton who became his mentor, career guide and "de facto stepfather".

We are introduced to the nascent film star (Harry Lawtey) as a "brooding" 16-year-old with a passion for Shakespeare; Philip (a pitch-perfect Toby Jones) notices his promise and takes him under his wing, dispensing notes on elocution – he tutors the boy to lose his Welsh accent – and encouraging him to apply to Oxford. He pays Richard's alcoholic, homophobic father £50 to make the boy his own legal ward, and moves him into his Port Talbot boarding house – a gesture his landlady (Lesley Manville) warns him is "guaranteed to look fishy".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸