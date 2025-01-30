The Merchant of Venice: 'nothing short of gripping'

John Douglas Thompson is 'magisterial' as Shylock in Arin Arbus's vivid production

"It goes without saying that 'The Merchant of Venice' is a desperately difficult play to stage for a 21st century audience," said Joyce McMillan in The Scotsman. Torn between his desire to give all his characters "a credible and persuasive human voice" and the "ingrained antisemitism" of his time, Shakespeare left them "stranded" between "outward romantic comedy and bitter underlying tragedy".

The "great strength" of Arin Arbus's production, first seen in New York, is that it embraces this space "as its own territory", and lays the play out here with "fearless clarity". Set in an American city in the near future – a place of "boozed-up men in suits where today's broligarchs" might feel at home – it has at its heart a "remarkable" performance by the Black actor John Douglas Thompson as Shylock, the Jewish moneylender the Christians need for their business ventures but despise for his faith.



