Hungary’s Krasznahorkai wins Nobel for literature
László Krasznahorkai is the author of acclaimed novels like ‘The Melancholy of Resistance’ and ‘Satantango’
What happened
László Krasznahorkai, the author of acclaimed novels including “The Melancholy of Resistance” and “Satantango,” was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature Thursday. The Swedish Academy said it had bestowed one of literature’s most prestigious honors on the 71-year-old Hungarian for his “compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.”
Who said what
Krasznahorkai, hailed by critic Susan Sontag as the “contemporary master of the Apocalypse,” had been a “perennial favorite for the Nobel,” The New York Times said. Fellow writers have long “revered” him for his “idiosyncratic style and bleak narratives that can often be slyly humorous.” His novels probe the “utter hopelessness” of human existence in near-endless sentences, Hungarian literature expert Zsuzsanna Varga told The Associated Press, but they’re also “incredibly funny.”
Krasznahorkai said in a statement he was “deeply glad” to have won the Nobel “because this award proves that literature exists in itself” and “is still being read.” Literature, he added, “offers a certain hope that beauty, nobility and the sublime still exist for their own sake. It may offer hope even to those in whom life itself only barely flickers.”
What next?
Krasznahorkai will collect his Nobel Prize and $1.2 million award at a Dec. 10 ceremony in Stockholm, along with all other laureates except this year’s peace prize winner, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who will accept her award in Oslo.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
