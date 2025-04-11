White House pushes for oversight of Columbia University

The Trump administration is considering placing the school under a consent decree

Columbia University faculty protest university concessions to President Donald Trump
What happened

The Trump administration is seeking to lock Columbia University into a legally binding consent decree, giving the White House oversight of the university for years to come, The Wall Street Journal said Thursday. The proposal is a significant escalation of President Donald Trump's expanding effort to exert power over top-tier U.S. universities by withholding federal research funds.

