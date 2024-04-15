The London Library and Elizabeth Winkler's female Shakespeare claims

Critics say an event suggesting Shakespeare may have been a woman is 'wildly inappropriate'

A portrait of William Shakespeare from the title page of the First Folio of his plays
A portrait of William Shakespeare from the title page of the First Folio of his plays
(Image credit: Rischgitz / Stringer / Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

A leading literary institution has been accused of promoting an "anti-intellectual conspiracy theory" with an event exploring claims that Shakespeare may have been a woman.

A debate has "long raged" over whether Britain's greatest playwright wrote all 38 plays attributed to him, with comedy troupe Monty Python once joking that "a 1970s suburban husband and wife team authored several of them", said The Times.  

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Why Everyone's Talking About William Shakespeare Theatre
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us