Theater Review: Liberation
Roundabout Theatre Company, New York City
Bess Wohl’s new drama about a small-town 1970 women’s-lib group “takes an old form and shakes it like a freshly laundered sheet in the breeze,” said Sara Holdren in NYMag.com. A memory play, Liberation is also “the best play I’ve seen this season,” because it “balances the intensely personal and the broadly civic, the ethical and the theatrical, with extraordinary rigor and grace.”
Susannah Flood occupies the crucial roles of both a narrator in our present and Lizzie, a character inspired by Wohl’s mother, who organized the consciousness-raising group around the time of the national Women’s Strike for Equality. The action all takes place on the basketball court of an Ohio rec center, where Lizzie is joined by five other group participants who “proceed to summon and surf a growing wave of charisma, camaraderie, tenderness, and tension.” But we’re also forever aware that this is a story being told by Flood’s narrator, a stand-in for Wohl who is able to regularly break into the 1970 scene and converse with the other characters.
“Gripping and funny and formally daring,” Liberation examines the unfinished business of feminism for its own purposes, said Jesse Green in The New York Times. The group shows us a range of discontent. Empty nester Margie (Betsy Aidem) says she is on the verge of stabbing her husband. Susan (Adina Verson) yearns to ride naked on a Harley, apparently with a girlfriend nestled behind her. Celeste (Kristolyn Lloyd), the only Black woman, is bitter about having had to return home to care for her dying mother. For a while, the narrator is questioning, from a distance of five decades, why these women didn’t achieve more. But “in a series of wonderful surprises,” the ’70s cohort finally fights back.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Wohl’s sharp wit “scrapes away the reverential attitude that you might expect from a play about the nascent women’s movement,” said Charles Isherwood in The Wall Street Journal. But “there is little the director, Whitney White, can do to tame the play’s unruly structure,” particularly in a first act that burdens the excellent cast with “windy stretches of monologue and dialogue.” That flaw might be hardwired into the subject matter. “After all, you probably cannot raise your consciousness or anyone else’s without making your voice heard, repeatedly and at length.”
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan
Speed Read The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump touts early wins in partisan speech to Congress
Speed Read The president said he is 'just getting started' with his sweeping changes to immigration, the economy and foreign policy
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trudeau blasts Trump's 'very dumb' trade war
Speed Read Retaliatory measures have been announced by America's largest trading partners following Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Xochitl Gonzalez’s 6 favorite books that shaped her storytelling
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Stephen King, Julian Barnes, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Jane Austen’s Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector’s Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend
Feature Rebecca Romney stumbles upon a 1778 novel by Jane Austen’s favorite author
By The Week US Published
-
Roberta Flack
Feature The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’
By The Week US Published
-
Will Amazon destroy James Bond?
Talking Point Broccoli family yields control of franchise to tech giant, sparking fears of corporate 'Americanisation' of beloved British icon
By The Week UK Published
-
Wine & shallot roast potatoes recipe
The Week Recommends Crispy potatoes have a 'boat-load of flavour'
By The Week UK Published
-
Greg Doran picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends From the 1840s to the 2020s, former artistic director of the RSC lists his most-loved reads
By The Week UK Published
-
Get In: 'cracking read' on Labour's rise to power
The Week Recommends Keir Starmer relegated to 'supporting actor' as book explores the true 'power behind the throne'
By The Week UK Published
-
A Thousand Blows: Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Malachi Kirby star in 'moreish' boxing series
The Week Recommends Entertaining pugilistic period drama from the Peaky Blinders creator
By The Week UK Published