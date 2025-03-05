Theater Review: Liberation

Bess Wohl’s new drama about a small-town 1970 women’s-lib group “takes an old form and shakes it like a freshly laundered sheet in the breeze,” said Sara Holdren in NYMag.com. A memory play, Liberation is also “the best play I’ve seen this season,” because it “balances the intensely personal and the broadly civic, the ethical and the theatrical, with extraordinary rigor and grace.”

Susannah Flood occupies the crucial roles of both a narrator in our present and Lizzie, a character inspired by Wohl’s mother, who organized the consciousness-raising group around the time of the national Women’s Strike for Equality. The action all takes place on the basketball court of an Ohio rec center, where Lizzie is joined by five other group participants who “proceed to summon and surf a growing wave of charisma, camaraderie, tenderness, and tension.” But we’re also forever aware that this is a story being told by Flood’s narrator, a stand-in for Wohl who is able to regularly break into the 1970 scene and converse with the other characters.

