Carter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

May 3, 2021

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at their home in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, Biden's 100th day in office. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library released a photo of the visit, and presidential historian Michael Bechloss posted it on social media Monday night.

Due to some combination of photo perspective, furniture size, and age — Jimmy Carter is 96, Rosalynn Carter is 93 — it looks like the Bidens are looming over slightly miniaturized versions of the Carters, maybe in an oversize doll house. Not that the Bidens are particularly young. In a video filmed for last summer's Democratic National Convention, Carter — president from 1977 to 1981 — called Biden "my first and most effective supporter in the Senate" as well as "my loyal and dedicated friend." (Biden, 78, was only 29 when first elected to the Senate in 1972.) Peter Weber

Woman launches company to help military spouses find stable work

12:26 a.m.

Not wanting other military spouses to struggle to find work like she did, Michelle Penczak launched Squared Away, a company that connects the wives and husbands of service members with jobs that can be done remotely.

When Penczak's husband was deployed, she tried to find a job, but because military families often move a lot, it was difficult to find a company willing to hire someone who might not be in the area for long. "I felt like I was being judged because of my husband's choice of career," she told CBS News.

Her company, Squared Away, connects military spouses with companies that need personal assistants or other workers that don't have to be in an office. It's a perfect fit because "as a military spouse and mom, you are managing calendars, you are balancing everybody's activities," Penczak said. "If you can handle that, I guarantee that you can handle working with a few CEOs and their teams."

She has helped hundreds of people find work, including Sara Glover, who told CBS News she went on interview after interview without getting an offer. "It wasn't an issue of my qualifications or my education," she said. "It was the fact that I can't be permanent." When Squared Away connected her with a job, it felt "too good to be true," Glover said. The company has changed lives, and because of that, Glover has dubbed Penczak "Wonder Woman." Catherine Garcia

Armed man shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia

May 3, 2021
The CIA seal.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

A man was shot and wounded on Monday evening outside of CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after he "emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," the FBI said in a statement.

At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified suspect, the bureau said. The man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The FBI said the incident is now under investigation, adding, "The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances." Catherine Garcia

At least 10 people died after Indian hospital ran out of oxygen: 'Everyone was helpless'

May 3, 2021
A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen in Ghaziabad, India.
Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

At least 10 people died overnight at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital in Karnataka, India, after the facility ran out of oxygen.

Officials said 14 more patients died before oxygen arrived on Monday morning, but it's unclear if the oxygen deprivation is what led to their deaths. Rani, a 28-year-old nurse, told The New York Times her 29-year-old husband, Sureendra, was one of the COVID-19 patients who died. Sureendra was in the intensive care unit, and Rani said when she spoke to him at dinnertime, he sounded okay. At about 11:30 p.m., he called and was gasping for breath, she said, and begged her to come see him before he died. "Everyone was helpless," Rani told the Times, adding, "What will I do without my husband now?" 

The oxygen shortage is hitting hospitals across India, which is struggling to deal with a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and deaths — on Monday, the federal Health Ministry reported 368,147 new COVID-19 cases and 3,417 deaths. Most of India's oxygen production facilities are in the eastern part of the country, while the worst COVID-19 outbreaks are in New Delhi and the western state of Maharashtra, and it can take several days to drive the supplies to where they are needed.

The government has said there is enough liquid oxygen to help all patients, it's just a matter of getting it to the hospitals — a stance doctors and experts disagree with. Prof. Ritu Priya from the Center of Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal University in New Delhi told the Times the lack of oxygen is "a failure of governance. We were not able to channelize oxygen distribution over the past year, when that is what we should have been doing. We are living from oxygen cylinder to oxygen cylinder."

At Jaipur Golden Hospital in New Delhi, oxygen supplies were coming in every day at the same time, administrator Dr. Deep Kumar Baluja told the Times, but on April 24, they didn't arrive as scheduled, and there was no oxygen left. Because of this, 20 COVID-19 patients died "one after another," he said. "I have no words to express what I felt when patients died." Catherine Garcia

CVS, Walgreens responsible for most wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses

May 3, 2021
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial.
Reuters/Eileen Meslar

CVS and Walgreens are behind most of the wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

As of late March, three months after the vaccination rollout began, 182,874 wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses were reported in the U.S., Kaiser Health News reports. Combined, CVS and Walgreens — companies that were part of the early efforts to get residents of long-term care facilities vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — wasted almost 128,500 doses.

Both of the vaccines have to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, with Pfizer having a shelf life of six hours and Moderna a shelf life of 11 hours. Many of the doses were wasted due to storage errors, like freezer malfunctions, or because they were left out too long.

CVS reported almost half of all wasted vaccines, and spokesperson Michael DeAngelis told Kaiser Health News that there were "issues with transportation restrictions, limitation on redirecting unused doses, and other factors. Despite the inherent challenges, our teams were able to limit waste to approximately one dose per onsite vaccination clinic."

Many experts criticized CVS and Walgreens for their slow approach to vaccinating long-term care residents and staffers, and Dr. Michael Wasserman, immediate past president of the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine, told Kaiser Health News the wasted doses "ultimately correlates with just poor planning. CVS and Walgreens didn't have a clue when it came to interacting with nursing homes. Missed opportunities for vaccination in long-term care invariably results in deaths."

The CDC did not collect data from 15 states or the District of Columbia, meaning the true number of wasted doses might be much higher, Kaiser Health News notes. Catherine Garcia

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

May 3, 2021
Bill and Melinda Gates.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Bill and Melinda Gates announced on Monday they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Bill Gates is the co-founder of Microsoft, and the couple began dating in 1987 after Melinda Gates joined the company as a product manager. They married in 1994, and in 2000, launched the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world's largest philanthropies. Based in Seattle, the foundation has an endowment worth almost $50 billion, and focuses on education in the United States and global health and development.

In a statement, Bill and Melinda Gates said that after "a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives." Catherine Garcia

FDA reportedly on the verge of authorizing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15

May 3, 2021
Pfizer logo.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Food and Drug Administration is on the verge of authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years old, federal officials familiar with the agency's plans told The New York Times. The announcement could come as soon as late this week or early next week.

As the Times notes, the decision is highly anticipated. It means millions of Americans would become newly eligible to get vaccinated and, more specifically, it would provide children with protection ahead of the start of the next school year.

Results from Pfizer's trial showed the vaccine is at least as effective in the age group as it is in adults. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Biden raises U.S. refugee admission cap to 62,500

May 3, 2021

President Biden announced Monday that he will raise the United States' annual refugee admission cap to 62,500, and the goal is to double the number by next year.

The Biden administration previously recommended the 62,500 figure to congressional officials in February, BuzzFeed News notes, but the White House decided in April to stick to the historically low 15,000 goal set by the Trump administration, drawing fierce criticism. Shortly after that announcement, the administration said the final number was still under discussion.

While Biden ultimately settled on the initial plan, he admitted Monday that "the sad truth is that we will not achieve 62,500 admissions this year" because it "will take some time" to "undo the damage of the last four years." Tim O'Donnell

