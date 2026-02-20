Labor secretary’s husband barred amid assault probe
Shawn DeRemer, the husband of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has been accused of sexual assault
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
What happened
Sexual assault allegations against Shawn DeRemer, the husband of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, got him barred from the Labor Department’s headquarters and prompted a police investigation, The New York Times and other news organizations reported Thursday, citing a Jan. 24 police report and people familiar with the matter. At least two women on staff at the department reportedly accused DeRemer of touching them inappropriately at the Labor Department’s Frances Perkins Building in Washington, D.C.
Who said what
“If Mr. DeRemer attempts to enter, he is to be asked to leave,” security staff at the building were told in a late January notice warning, according to the Times and Politico. DeRemer, an anesthesiologist in Oregon, was also “disinvited” from the Jan. 29 D.C. premiere of “Melania,” said The Wall Street Journal.
One of the alleged groping incidents, “during working hours on the morning of Dec. 18, was recorded on office security cameras,” the Times said. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into that complaint of forced “sexual contact” is “active,” Politico said, and being carried out by the department’s sexual assault unit. “I categorically deny these things” and will “fight everything in this,” DeRemer told the Journal.
What next?
The allegations against DeRemer reportedly emerged during an investigation by the Labor Department’s inspector general into complaints that Chavez-DeRemer “was having an inappropriate sexual relationship” with a “member of her security detail” and “abusing her office by taking staff to strip clubs, drinking alcohol on the job and taking personal trips at taxpayer expense,” the Times said. She has denied the allegations, but her “chief of staff and deputy chief of staff have been placed on leave for weeks,” Politico said. The White House “has so far stuck by Chavez-DeRemer.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump touts pledges at 1st Board of Peace meeting
Speed Read At the inaugural meeting, the president announced nine countries have agreed to pledge a combined $7 billion for a Gaza relief package
-
Britain’s ex-Prince Andrew arrested over Epstein ties
Speed Read The younger brother of King Charles III has not yet been charged
-
Political cartoons for February 20
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include just the ice, winter games, and more
-
Trump touts pledges at 1st Board of Peace meeting
Speed Read At the inaugural meeting, the president announced nine countries have agreed to pledge a combined $7 billion for a Gaza relief package
-
NIH director Bhattacharya tapped as acting CDC head
Speed Read Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of the CDC’s Covid-19 response, will now lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
-
Witkoff and Kushner tackle Ukraine, Iran in Geneva
Speed Read Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held negotiations aimed at securing a nuclear deal with Iran and an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine
-
Pentagon spokesperson forced out as DHS’s resigns
Speed Read Senior military adviser Col. David Butler was fired by Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin is resigning
-
Judge orders Washington slavery exhibit restored
Speed Read The Trump administration took down displays about slavery at the President’s House Site in Philadelphia
-
Hyatt chair joins growing list of Epstein files losers
Speed Read Thomas Pritzker stepped down as executive chair of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation over his ties with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
-
How are Democrats turning DOJ lemons into partisan lemonade?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION As the Trump administration continues to try — and fail — at indicting its political enemies, Democratic lawmakers have begun seizing the moment for themselves
-
ICE eyes new targets post-Minnesota retreat
In the Spotlight Several cities are reportedly on ICE’s list for immigration crackdowns