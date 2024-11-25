Trump completes Cabinet selections

The president-elect's latest picks include Scott Bessent and Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Donald Trump
Trump's final Cabinet picks rounded out what his aides described as a 'unified, loyal, MAGA-driven administration'
(Image credit: Saul Martinez for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President-elect Donald Trump over the weekend finished identifying the people he wants on his Cabinet, selecting America First Policy Institute chief Brooke Rollins for agriculture secretary on Saturday and Wall Street billionaire Scott Bessent for treasury secretary on Friday. Trump also tapped Scott Turner, a former NFL player and Texas lawmaker, to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.), a labor-friendly Republican unseated this month, for labor secretary. Russell Vought, a key figure in the controversial Project 2025 blueprint for Trump's second term, was picked to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget again.

