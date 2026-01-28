Democrats pledge Noem impeachment if not fired

Trump is publicly defending the Homeland Security secretary

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem bows her head during the benediction at the Assumption of Command Ceremony for U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters on January 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Lunday will was sworn in as the 28th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, replacing outgoing Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
A growing number of Republicans are challenging the president’s team on immigration policies
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

What happened

House Democrats Tuesday said they would begin impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem if President Donald Trump doesn’t fire her in the wake of the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by immigration agents in Minneapolis. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and his top lieutenants said in a joint statement, but America is “disgusted” by the “DHS killing spree unleashed in Minnesota,” and Noem must go.

Who said what

The “groundswell of voices” calling for Noem’s exit has grown to encompass Democratic leaders and “even the most centrist lawmakers in Congress,” The Associated Press said, and at this “defining moment in her tenure, few Republicans are rising to Noem’s defense.” At least two Senate Republicans have publicly called for her ouster and “more than three-quarters of House Democrats now back impeaching Noem,” Axios said. “Anger” at Noem “coursed through” Capitol Hill Tuesday, “especially among senators who voted to confirm her.”

It was “no small thing” that Trump “unmistakably” gave Noem a “serious knuckle rapping” earlier this week, The New York Times said. Yet her time in “Trump’s penalty box was measured in hours.” Publicly, Trump is “standing behind” Noem, “casting her as an effective secretary with a big job,” Politico said, But her “missteps in Minneapolis pile on top of already-existing concerns” about her “tenure atop DHS.”

The “growing number of Republicans” challenging the president’s team on his “signature issue of immigration” is a “potentially significant shift in the dynamics of the Trump presidency,” The Washington Post said. Along with their discomfort over Pretti’s killing, the “unusual pushback” reflects the GOP’s “increased concern that without a significant course correction, they are likely to lose control of Congress.”

What next?

Pursuing impeachment while in the minority is an uphill climb for Democrats, particularly as GOP-led committees would “review and write” the charges, said Reuters. But senior Republicans have “called for Trump’s immigration officials to testify before Congress,” the Post said, “paving the way for potentially contentious events that could be an unwelcome distraction from the administration’s message.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸