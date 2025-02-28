New Mexico to investigate death of Gene Hackman, wife

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home with no signs of foul play

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, in 2003
The couple's German shepherd was also found dead
(Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday, investigators said Thursday. "There was no obvious sign or indication of foul play," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters. But the "circumstances surrounding the death" were "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," the sheriff's office said in an affidavit for a search warrant.

