New Mexico to investigate death of Gene Hackman, wife
The Oscar-winning actor and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home with no signs of foul play
What happened
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday, investigators said Thursday. "There was no obvious sign or indication of foul play," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters. But the "circumstances surrounding the death" were "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," the sheriff's office said in an affidavit for a search warrant.
Who said what
Hackman, 95, was found in an entryway after having apparently "suddenly fallen," the affidavit said, while Arakawa, 65, was discovered on her side in the bathroom, with a kenneled German shepherd dead nearby in a bathroom closet. The couple were discovered by workers at their Santa Fe gated community and they were believed to have been dead for several days, the affidavit said.
Arawaka's body showed signs of decomposition and "mummification in both hands and feet," and Hackman's body was in a similar state, the sheriff's department said. Preliminary autopsy results showed "no external trauma to either individual" and examinations of the house by the gas company and fire department found no signs of a gas or carbon monoxide leak. Results of carbon monoxide and toxicology tests are pending.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The affidavit suggests police have a working theory about "some kind of gas poisoning" but are keeping an open mind, Loyola Marymount law professor Laurie Levenson told The Associated Press. Reports with the final cause of death "generally take anywhere from 4-6 weeks to generate," New Mexico medical investigator's office spokesperson Chris Ramirez said to CNN.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Sirru Fen Fushi: an idyllic Maldives hideaway for eco-conscious travellers
The Week Recommends The remote private island in the Shaviyani Atoll is putting sustainability front and centre
By Ann Lee Published
-
Mexico extradites 29 cartel figures amid US tariff threat
Speed Read The extradited suspects include Rafael Caro Quintero, long sought after killing a US narcotics agent
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
A long weekend in Lille for art lovers
The Week Recommends With its eclectic architecture, adventurous art galleries and Belle Epoque boutiques, this is a city with a thriving creative scene
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Film reviews: 'Captain America: Brave New World,' 'The Monkey,' and 'Becoming Led Zeppelin'
Feature A new MCU entry, an Osgood Perkins horror flick, and a Led Zeppelin documentary
By The Week US Published
-
6 thought-provoking exhibitions around the US
The Week Recommends Libraries are for more than just checking out books
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
2025 Oscars: voters, record-breakers and precedent-setters
The explainer A walk through Academy Awards history, both past and present
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Is method acting falling out of fashion?
Talking Points The divisive technique has its detractors, though it has also wrought quite a few Oscar-winning performances
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
The pressure of South Korea's celebrity culture
In The Spotlight South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was laid to rest on Wednesday after an apparent suicide
By Abby Wilson Published
-
How does the Kennedy Center work?
The Explainer The D.C. institution has become a cultural touchstone. Why did Trump take over?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Is Ye finally about to be canceled for good?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION From doubling down on overt antisemitism and Nazi admiration to a series of alarming public appearances, the rap superstar and fashion mogul might have finally gone too far
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Holocaust tourism and what art has to say about it
In the Spotlight New movies and a new book try to make sense of the Holocaust generations later
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published