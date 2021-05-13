Late night hosts lightly try to square the GOP's Liz Cheney purge with its avowed hatred of 'cancel culture'

"Today, House Republicans voted to kick Liz Cheney out of her leadership role," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "Man, Republicans haven't turned on someone this fast since they tried to murder Mike Pence. You could tell Dick Cheney was upset when he offered to take House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on a hunting trip to 'talk it over.'"
"I'm confused, I thought these guys hated 'cancel culture,'" Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. Cheney "said today she'll do everything she can 'to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.' You know she's used to this. Her dad was a Dick, too."
"Remember, she said she'll do 'everything' — and she's a Cheney!" Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show."Her principle political patron is a man who was compared to Darth Vader — and took it as a compliment. She learned Washington infighting from a man who lived a year with no heartbeat. If I was Kevin McCarthy, I'd grow a beard and dig a spider hole."
Instead, McCarthy and other House Republicans played the victim, Colbert said. "Railing against 'cancel culture' right before you cancel someone for holding a different opinion is like shooting a 'Just Say No' commercial then celebrating by doing a line of coke off of Nancy Reagan's a--."
Republicans are "like Dorothy at the end of Wizard of Oz: It turns out the cancel culture you were looking for was right there inside you all along," Late Night's Seth Meyer joked. "Liz Cheney is among the very last people in the world I want to side with," but "this is not about heralding her as a hero, because she isn't one. It's about the GOP's hard turn against Democracy. She's being punished for pointing out that Trump lost and that his claim that he won is a big lie."
"I respect Liz Cheney taking a stand against Trump, but it does feel a little less threatening when she's doing it as she's being removed from power," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "It's got the vibe of a villain falling into a volcano while saying 'This isn't over....!'" It's over, and to show where the GOP is headed, Noah profiled Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). "Stefanik surrendered her principles, her dignity, and even her voice to Donald Trump," he said. And honestly, "it seems like it was kind of worth it." Peter Weber
The bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims continue to wash up in rivers across India, and many believe the corpses are being dumped due to overrun crematoriums and scarce and expensive firewood.
In the state of Bihar, 70 bodies were found floating in the Ganges River, with dozens more discovered upstream in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh; a net has since been placed in the river near the border to keep bodies from going downstream, The Guardian reports. In Madhya Pradesh state, bodies have been found in the Runj River, a source of water for villagers and livestock. Officials will take DNA samples from all of the bodies before burying them in a mass grave.
India is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with rural areas increasingly becoming the epicenters. On Tuesday, 4,205 coronavirus deaths were recorded in India, the highest number of the pandemic, along with 348,421 additional infections.
Because there are so many people dying, it's becoming harder to find crematoriums that can accept new bodies. Recently, photos circulated on social media showing ambulance drivers tossing bodies over a bridge on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, The Guardian reports. In the Bihar city of Buxar, officials have been asked to "make locals aware about not throwing bodies into the river." Catherine Garcia
With violent clashes between Jews and Arabs taking place in cities across Israel, there are fears that if the fighting continues to escalate, war is inevitable.
"We're on the brink of a civil war," Esawi Frej, an Arab member of parliament with the Meretz party, tweeted. "Hamas missiles are the least of our problems for a country in which Jewish and Arab rioters take to the street to lynch civilians."
Since Monday, Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Gaza, leveling Hamas buildings and killing members of the militant group, plus dozens of civilians. In return, Hamas has been firing thousands of rockets into Israel, with some reaching Tel Aviv. Seven Israelis have been killed. On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has rejected Hamas' requests for a ceasefire, and he expects the military campaign to continue for at least another seven days.
There have been several vicious attacks in the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Lod, including stabbings of several Jews and shootings of Arabs, Haaretz reports. A curfew is in place from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. to keep residents inside their homes and non-residents out of the city. In the Tel Aviv suburb Bat Yam, right-wing Israelis smashed windows at Arab-owned businesses, and several extremists pulled a man who appeared to be Arab from his car, beating him and leaving him bloody on the ground. Police said an investigation has been opened, and "we will get to each and every one of the attackers who participated in this horrifying lynching." Catherine Garcia
George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), applauded House Republicans on Wednesday for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Bush tweeted that "we need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," over a quote in which he says Cheney should be "reigning [sic] fire" down on Biden, not "the president," presumably referring to former President Donald Trump.
Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader. pic.twitter.com/oqaoxAMTYQ
Bush, 45, has broken with the rest of his family by supporting Trump, but the Bushes also have a long, amicable history with the Cheney family, which "has deep ties to Texas," The Texas Tribune notes. "Former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney's father, lived in Dallas between his tenure as President George H.W. Bush's secretary of defense and as President George W. Bush's vice president. In that time, he was the CEO of Halliburton, an oilfield services company."
House Republicans demoted Cheney in a voice vote, so there's no record of how Texas Republicans voted, but several GOP House members from the state tweeted that they were proud to kick her out of leadership. "Prior to the insurrection, Cheney was considered one of the fastest rising GOP stars and among the toughest of hard-line conservatives — particularly on foreign policy," the Tribune reports. "She spent much of her career working in the State Department and as a Fox News contributor," before easily winning her House seat in 2016. Cheney now says she's playing a long game to wrest her party from the grasp of Trump's "destructive lies."Peter Weber
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Wednesday on administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15, paving the way for vaccinations in this younger cohort to begin as soon as Thursday. President Biden hailed the move "as one more giant step in our fight against the pandemic." The "bottom line" is that the vaccine is "safe, effective, easy, fast, and free" for 12- to 15-year-olds, he said. "So my hope is that parents will take advantage of the vaccine and get their kids vaccinated."
Some states have already lined up vaccination drives for Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the decision, and Biden said 15,000 pharmacies are ready to start vaccinating adolescents as early as Thursday. He said children will be able to get their second Pfizer-BioNTech shot in a different location if they move around in the summer. Vaccinating kids and teens 12 and older is seen as a critical part of the effort to tame the pandemic and get schools fully reopened next fall. The U.S. has about 17 million adolescents age 12 to 15, representing 5.3 percent of the population, the Kaiser Family Foundation says.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave the final green light hours after the CDC's independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0, with one recusal, to endorse the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15. The Food and Drug Administration had authorized emergency use of the vaccine in that age group on Monday.
Pfizer studied its vaccine in more than 2,200 kids age 12 to 15, and there were zero cases in the half that got the vaccine, versus 16 in the placebo group. Side effects were similar to what adults experience, but the children developed higher antibody levels than adults. At least 127 adolescents have died from COVID-19 this year, and as more adults get vaccinated, the 12-15 age group's share of infections has risen, hitting 9 percent of all cases in April, the CDC says. Peter Weber
In the report — which was delayed three years by the Trump administration — the EPA says there are "multiple lines of evidence that climate change is occurring now and here in the U.S., affecting public health and the environment." In Alaska, at almost every spot measured by scientists, permafrost has warmed since 1978, and in 33 spots studied in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts, coastal flooding is happening with more regularity.
The EPA also found that heat waves are happening in U.S. cities three times more often than they did in the 1960s, and because Americans crank their air conditioners to deal with scorching temperatures, over the last 50 years summer energy use has nearly doubled.
"We want to reach people in every corner of this country because there is no small town, big city, or rural community that's unaffected by the climate crisis," EPA Administrator Michael Regan told reporters on Wednesday. "Americans are seeing and feeling the impacts up close with increasing regularity." Catherine Garcia
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced on Wednesday that residents 18 and over who get vaccinated will be eligible to win $1 million, through the state's new "Ohio Vax-a-Million" program. The lottery will start May 26, and every Wednesday for five weeks, a person will be selected to take home $1 million. The winners will be pulled from the Ohio Secretary of State's voter registration database, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The drawings will be conducted by the Ohio Lottery, with the money coming from existing federal coronavirus relief funds. Before you pack up and move to Cleveland, know the rules: to be eligible, a person must be an Ohio resident and vaccinated prior to the drawing.
There's also an incentive to get teenagers vaccinated — the program is giving away five full-ride public college scholarships, covering tuition, books, and room and board to young people who get their COVID-19 shots. Beginning May 18, 12- to 17-year-olds can sign up online for the scholarship drawing.
So far, about 4.88 million Ohio residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine — and if this new lottery incentive works, expect that number to go up, fast. Catherine Garcia
The fighting between Israel and Hamas continued on Wednesday, with Israeli airstrikes killing several senior Hamas figures and rockets fired from Gaza leaving four Israelis, including a 6-year-old, dead.
Since the conflict escalated three days ago, 65 Palestinians have been killed, including 16 children, Gaza's Health Ministry said. In Israel, seven people have died.
Israeli airstrikes leveled two high-rise buildings in Gaza that housed Hamas facilities, residential apartments, and businesses. In response, hundreds of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, with some traveling as far north as Tel Aviv. An Israeli military spokesman said at least 14 Hamas militants were killed Wednesday, including members of "top management" and weapons experts; Hamas confirmed that a senior commander and several members have been killed.
The fighting began over Israel's planned evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem. During demonstrations at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters, and in response, Hamas began firing rockets into Jerusalem on Monday.
In addition to airstrikes and rocket attacks, there has been a surge in acts of violence between Jews and Arabs in cities across Israel, with reports of fighting in the streets and synagogues and Jewish and Arab-owned businesses being torched. In Bat Yam, a suburb of Tel Aviv, ultra-nationalist Israelis pulled a man they thought was Arab out of his car and beat him; he has been hospitalized in serious condition, The Associated Press reports. Israeli police said they arrested roughly 400 people on Wednesday "involved in riots and disturbances." Catherine Garcia