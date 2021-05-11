intra-GOP war
Conservative Texan Chip Roy slams Elise Stefanik in scathing memo ahead of leadership vote

4:34 p.m.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, considers Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) his friends, but he doesn't think either should be the GOP conference chair.

Cheney, he said in a memo Tuesday, "forfeited her ability" to remain in the No. 3 leadership position by criticizing former President Donald Trump and "pulling us into distraction." So he's with most of his colleagues on that front. He's concerned, though, that they're rushing into supporting Stefanik, who has the backing of both Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and looks like a shoe-in to replace Cheney after a Wednesday vote.

Roy's reservations stem from Stefanik's voting record, which hasn't been reliably conservative over the years. For example, despite being a close Trump ally these days, she actually voted against many of the former president's policies, including his 2017 tax cut, which is widely considered his signature legislative achievement. Roy compiled a list of some of Stefanik's votes that he considers antithetical to the party's strategy, arguing that her record "embodies much of what led to the 2018 a---kicking we received by the Democrats."

Ultimately, Roy questioned how the GOP could tell "the forgotten men and women of this country ... we are standing up for them with a leadership-tapped colleague with that record as our spokesperson." Read Roy's full memo below. Tim O'Donnell

Biden's next step as example-in-chief is ditching his mask

4:27 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

In deliberate contrast to the freewheeling Trump White House, President Biden has been meticulous about wearing a mask. Now he should be equally deliberate about ditching it.

Biden's careful masking made sense when he first took office. Vaccine distribution was only underway for those most vulnerable to COVID-19. Biden himself received his second shot in mid-January, but the average person he encountered, including within the White House, hadn't been vaccinated yet. Modeling responsible behavior then meant wearing a mask in most indoor settings.

The situation is radically different now. Hundreds of White House staff received their first vaccine dose within a week of Biden's inauguration, and the administration made plans to vaccinate all in-person staff by early March. In an average day at the office, the president and everyone he meets is vaccinated, which — were he following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance — should mean no masks.

So why is Biden still so often wearing a mask? This man even masks outdoors, where the risk of transmission is essentially nil, and on video calls with no one sitting near him. C'mon, this is stupid:

It's also awful public health messaging. Biden's answer when directly confronted on the issue in a press conference Friday was that "when we're inside, it's still good policy to wear a mask." But that's not true. It rejects CDC guidance and doesn't communicate respect for scientific achievement. Masks are needless in a room of vaccinated people. That's literally the point (and selling point) of vaccines, and when Biden wears a mask he doesn't need, a plausible subtext is that he doesn't fully trust his vaccine to protect him. This is exactly the wrong message to send.

If Biden wants to convince hesitant Americans to get the vaccine, he should remind them what normalcy looks like. Bonnie Kristian

Prosecutor will reportedly seek death penalty for Atlanta spa shooting suspect

3:57 p.m.
Gold Spa
VIRGINIE KIPPELEN/AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in March's shooting at three Atlanta-area spas, CNN reports.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a notice Tuesday indicating she will seek the death penalty and enhanced hate crimes charges for Long, according to the report. Eight people were killed in the shootings, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

In the filing, Willis said that Long allegedly "targeted some of the victims because they were of Asian descent," The New York Times writes. This case will be the "first test" of a Georgia hate crimes law passed last year, under which suspects can face enhanced penalties if victims were targeted for their race, gender, or sexual orientation, CNN notes. The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said in March that Long claimed to investigators "the crimes were not racially motivated."

Long has reportedly been indicted on 19 counts, including four charges of felony murder. Brendan Morrow

Combo tests could detect both COVID-19 and influenza when flu re-emerges

2:52 p.m.
A Health Care Worker seals a coronavirus swab after testing at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site on April 30, 2020 in Wantagh, New York.
Al Bello/Getty Images

Numerous companies have developed combination tests that simultaneously look for influenza and COVID-19, which could be especially useful as the flu potentially makes a return this fall, The New York Times reports.

A "quad test" that can detect COVID-19, two types of influenza, and the respiratory syncytial virus is now available "at thousands of hospitals and clinics around the country," one of a number of similar tests, the Times writes. Though the Times notes that the flu season was "nonexistent" last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Washington in Seattle's Dr. Geoffrey Baird said it could re-emerge in the fall, and combination tests would help determine whether a person has the flu or the coronavirus.

"We in the laboratory are preparing for another big boom in testing," Baird added.

The Times also notes that the Sanford Health system, which includes over 40 South Dakota hospitals, plans to replace its antigen tests with "quad tests," with senior executive director of laboratories Rochelle Odenbrett telling the Times, "It's just amazing how the technology has evolved."

Oxiris Barbot, former New York City health commissioner, wrote in response to the Times' story about combo tests, "This stands to be a game changer for this coming fall's flu season." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

TikTok might help you find your next job

2:30 p.m.
tiktok
Wachiwit/iStock

Step aside, LinkedIn — there's a new networking service in town.

TikTok, the popular social media app known for baked feta pasta, trendy dances, and now career advice, is reportedly testing a new recruitment tool designed to connect eager candidates with hiring companies, according to Axios.

The new service, currently in beta, will reportedly be a separate web page accessible from the app interface where "brands can post jobs, primarily entry level listings."

Instead of a traditional written resume, TikTok users will supposedly share a "video resume" that highlights their experience "in a unique way," Axios writes.

Read more at Axios. Brigid Kennedy

Biden announces Uber, Lyft will soon offer all Americans free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

2:04 p.m.

President Biden on Tuesday announced that Uber and Lyft will offer all Americans free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning on May 24 through July 4, the day Biden has targeted for the U.S. reaching a 70 percent vaccination rate.

While the U.S. vaccine rollout has been swift for the most part over the last few months, demand is dwindling. Some of that is due to general hesitancy, but access is still an issue. The free rides from the ride-sharing companies, Biden said, are aimed at making sure "transportation is less of a barrier."

The president praised the companies' initiative. "I think that's really stepping up," he said. Tim O'Donnell

The Washington Post's latest hire highlights historic number of women running major newsrooms

1:40 p.m.

The Washington Post on Tuesday announced that Sally Buzbee will succeed Marty Baron as executive editor, marking the first time in the prestigious paper's 144-year history that a woman will lead the newsroom.

Buzbee's hiring highlights the surge in female leadership at many of the world's most prominent news organizations, including major U.S. television networks like CBS News and ABC News, as well as some of the largest international news agencies, like Reuters.

While the hire breaks new ground for the Post, it's not unfamiliar territory for the veteran Buzbee, who was previously The Associated Press' executive editor. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Demi Lovato will try to prove aliens are real in a new show

1:17 p.m.
Demi Lovato
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The truth is out there — according to Demi Lovato.

The pop star is set to host a new four-part unscripted series from Peacock called Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which will follow her "quest" to prove that aliens exist, TVLine reports.

"Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!" the streamer declared. "Demi plans to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees, and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves."

The series will revolve around Lovato, her sister Dallas Lovato, and her "skeptical" best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery — the Scully to her Mulder, if you will. They'll "investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots." It might sound a bit like a very belated April Fools announcement, but the project isn't actually out of left field for Lovato, who previously declared on Instagram she wanted to "force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us," Deadline notes.

We wish Lovato the best of luck on her quest, and if she happens to mysteriously disappear anytime in the next few months, we might just know why. Brendan Morrow

