Cheney's last stand
Liz Cheney vows not to join Trump's 'crusade to undermine our democracy'

9:32 p.m.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) gave a defiant speech from the House floor on Tuesday night, saying she will "not sit back and watch in silence" while others lead the Republican Party "down a path that abandons the rule of law" and joins former President Donald Trump's "crusade to undermine our democracy."

Cheney's impassioned remarks come on the eve of a Republican vote on whether to remove her from her position as the House Republican Conference Chair. Cheney has been a staunch critic of Trump, blasting him for spreading false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) is posed to replace Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican; while she has a more moderate voting record than the conservative Cheney, Stefanik is one of Trump's loudest defenders.

"We must speak the truth," Cheney said during her speech. "Our election was not stolen and America has not failed. Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar."

Cheney called out Trump multiple times during her speech, saying he is behind a "threat America has never seen before. A former president, who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence."

She went on to identify herself as a "conservative Republican," adding that the "most conservative of conservative principles is reverence to the rule of law. The election is over. That is the rule of law. That is our constitutional process. Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution."

Cheney delivered her remarks after several members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus gave speeches against cancel culture, CNN reports, and only Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) remained on the floor to listen to her. Catherine Garcia

going green
Biden administration approves 1st major offshore wind farm in the U.S.

8:32 p.m.
An offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea.
Joern Pollex/Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved the Vineyard Wind project, the country's first large-scale offshore wind farm.

As proposed, the wind farm would be off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, consisting of 62 turbines able to produce enough electricity to power 400,000 homes, The Washington Post reports. "I believe that a clean-energy future is within our grasp in the United States," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said during a Tuesday conference call with reporters, adding that the Vineyard Wind project is "a significant milestone in our efforts to build a clean and more equitable energy future while addressing the climate emergency."

Officials said the project will create roughly 3,600 jobs. "If you think about how complex it is to erect a wind turbine in the middle of the ocean — you need engineers, you need operating engineers, you need laborers, you need electricians, plumbers, pipe fitters, and they have to be highly trained, highly skilled," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during the conference call. "It's actually very dangerous work. And it's skilled work. But they're good, high-paying jobs."

Wanting to move away from fossil fuels, the Biden administration has set the goal of producing 30,000 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind by 2030, able to power 10 million homes. There are 13 offshore wind farms now under federal review. The U.S. has two offshore pilot projects operating off of Virginia and Rhode Island, and the seven combined turbines produce 42 megawatts of electricity.

Environmentalists have shared their concerns over the Vineyard Wind project, saying turbines could interfere with the migration of the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. Fisherman have also complained that the wind farm would go up in the same areas where they now catch scallops, sea bass, and other fish. Catherine Garcia

Denied
Federal judge dismisses NRA's bankruptcy case

7:03 p.m.
Wayne LaPierre.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday dismissed the National Rifle Association's attempt to declare bankruptcy, writing in a decision that the "petition was not filed in good faith" but rather as an effort to gain "unfair litigation advantage" against New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil suit that aims to dissolve the organization.

The NRA was chartered in New York in 1871. After James filed the lawsuit, the group's leader, Wayne LaPierre, announced the NRA would file for bankruptcy and try to move to Texas. On Tuesday afternoon, James tweeted that by rejecting the NRA's effort to claim bankruptcy, the judge showed the organization it "does not get to dictate if and where it will answer for its actions, and our case will continue in New York court. No one is above the law."

During the bankruptcy trial, several witnesses testified about how the NRA uses its tax-exempt funds to pay for tropical vacations, private airplanes, and weddings, NPR reports. LaPierre's private travel consultant said he received $26,000 a month to take care of LaPierre's travel needs, and was taught how to change private jet invoices in order to hide destinations. Catherine Garcia

NYC Mayoral Race
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had harsh words for Andrew Yang after his Israel-Palestine comments

5:26 p.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has mostly stayed out of New York City's mayoral race, but she had some harsh words for candidate Andrew Yang, the presumptive favorite, on Tuesday.

Yang had tweeted Monday that he is "standing with the people of Israel" amid the escalating violence between Israeli forces and Hamas, which stems from the government threatening to evict Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem. Yang's words ultimately led his campaign to cancel a planned trip to help distribute groceries in Queens ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim celebration marking the end of Ramadan.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has often criticized the Israeli government and expressed support for the Palestinian people, weighed in after hearing the latest development, calling Yang's initial plan "utterly shameful" after issuing what she described as a "chest-thumping statement of support" for Israel's military strikes on Gaza. Tim O'Donnell

covid 'round the world
World’s most vaccinated nation sees COVID-19 resurgence, raising questions over Chinese vaccine

5:23 p.m.
vaccine needle
Rassin Vannier/Getty Images

Despite its standing as the world's most vaccinated country, the 115-island archipelago Seychelles is seeing a dramatic resurgence in COVID-19 transmission, bringing its daily case rate to "a higher number of infections per capita than India," The Wall Street Journal reports.

To date, approximately 67 percent of Seychelles' population is vaccinated — the majority of those citizens received Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, while the remainder received Covishield, a derivative of AstraZeneca's shot manufactured in India. But according to the island nation's health ministry, "more than one third of new active cases are people who are fully vaccinated." Authorities have not yet disclosed how many of the new cases are among Sinopharm recipients, but "the situation is being watched all over the world for what it says about the effectiveness of vaccines," writes the Journal.

On Friday, the World Health Organization cleared the Sinopharm shot for emergency, global use, despite little data on its efficacy in patients over 60. According to the Journal, the authorization is expected to help "alleviate a severe shortage of doses in the developing world, as vaccine exports from COVID-19-struck India grind to a halt."

To help curb the spread of infections, the Seychelles government recently instituted new preventative measures, such as early bar closures and bans on household intermingling.

The good news, however, is most of Seychelle's cases appear to be mild, said Kate O' Brien, director of immunizations, vaccines and biologicals at the World Health Organization. "The Sinopharm vaccine really requires two doses," she added, "and some of the cases that are being reported are occurring either soon after a single dose, or soon after a second dose." Brigid Kennedy

intra-GOP war
Conservative Texan Chip Roy slams Elise Stefanik in scathing memo ahead of leadership vote

4:34 p.m.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, considers Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) his friends, but he doesn't think either should be the GOP conference chair.

Cheney, he said in a memo Tuesday, "forfeited her ability" to remain in the No. 3 leadership position by criticizing former President Donald Trump and "pulling us into distraction." So he's with most of his colleagues on that front. He's concerned, though, that they're rushing into supporting Stefanik, who has the backing of both Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and looks like a shoo-in to replace Cheney after a Wednesday vote.

Roy's reservations stem from Stefanik's voting record, which hasn't been reliably conservative over the years. For example, despite being a close Trump ally these days, she actually voted against many of the former president's policies, including his 2017 tax cut, which is widely considered his signature legislative achievement. Roy compiled a list of some of Stefanik's votes that he considers antithetical to the party's strategy, arguing that her record "embodies much of what led to the 2018 a---kicking we received by the Democrats."

Ultimately, Roy questioned how the GOP could tell "the forgotten men and women of this country ... we are standing up for them with a leadership-tapped colleague with that record as our spokesperson." Read Roy's full memo below. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Biden's next step as example-in-chief is ditching his mask

4:27 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

In deliberate contrast to the freewheeling Trump White House, President Biden has been meticulous about wearing a mask. Now he should be equally deliberate about ditching it.

Biden's careful masking made sense when he first took office. Vaccine distribution was only underway for those most vulnerable to COVID-19. Biden himself received his second shot in mid-January, but the average person he encountered, including within the White House, hadn't been vaccinated yet. Modeling responsible behavior then meant wearing a mask in most indoor settings.

The situation is radically different now. Hundreds of White House staff received their first vaccine dose within a week of Biden's inauguration, and the administration made plans to vaccinate all in-person staff by early March. In an average day at the office, the president and everyone he meets is vaccinated, which — were he following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance — should mean no masks.

So why is Biden still so often wearing a mask? This man even masks outdoors, where the risk of transmission is essentially nil, and on video calls with no one sitting near him. C'mon, this is stupid:

It's also awful public health messaging. Biden's answer when directly confronted on the issue in a press conference Friday was that "when we're inside, it's still good policy to wear a mask." But that's not true. It rejects CDC guidance and doesn't communicate respect for scientific achievement. Masks are needless in a room of vaccinated people. That's literally the point (and selling point) of vaccines, and when Biden wears a mask he doesn't need, a plausible subtext is that he doesn't fully trust his vaccine to protect him. This is exactly the wrong message to send.

If Biden wants to convince hesitant Americans to get the vaccine, he should remind them what normalcy looks like. Bonnie Kristian

This just in
Prosecutor will reportedly seek death penalty for Atlanta spa shooting suspect

3:57 p.m.
Gold Spa
VIRGINIE KIPPELEN/AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in March's shooting at three Atlanta-area spas, CNN reports.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a notice Tuesday indicating she will seek the death penalty and enhanced hate crimes charges for Long, according to the report. Eight people were killed in the shootings, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

In the filing, Willis said that Long allegedly "targeted some of the victims because they were of Asian descent," The New York Times writes. This case will be the "first test" of a Georgia hate crimes law passed last year, under which suspects can face enhanced penalties if victims were targeted for their race, gender, or sexual orientation, CNN notes. The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said in March that Long claimed to investigators "the crimes were not racially motivated."

Long has reportedly been indicted on 19 counts, including four charges of felony murder. Brendan Morrow

