There's a "scandal in horse racing," after "Medina Sprit, the horse that won last weekend's Kentucky Derby, tested positive for steroids after the race," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "I think the real giveaway was when he ran the race on two legs." Even worse for the horse, "a photo just surfaced of him partying with Jeffrey Epstein," he joked. "Even former President Trump weighed in. He released a statement, writing, 'So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky.'"
Late Night's Seth Meyers found Trump calling a horse a "junky" legitimately hilarious.
"I still can't believe this guy was president," Trevor Noah laughed at The Daily Show. "This man is a legend. What other ex-president spends their time roasting horses? It is weird, though, to put this on the horse, right? I mean, it's not like the horse wants to take drugs — or train all day or race around a track getting slapped on the ass." Still, if given a choice, "the horse would definitely take the drugs," he explained, pointing to the alternative: glue.
Honestly, if "our Kentucky-fried former president" is "gonna start picking fights with horses, we should let him back on Twitter, because I want to see that," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. The horse's trainer, Bob Baffert, claims he doesn't know how the steroids got inside his horse, but he's sure it's the fault of "cancel culture," he laughed. "It's horse racism, is what it is!"
"Baffert came out strong and denied that the horse had ever been treated with the drug — and the horse claimed it was just holding it for a friend," Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show. But Baffert's right, he deadpanned, "this is an injustice to the inbred creature he forces to run in a circle while being whipped for the pleasure of drunk humans screaming 'Go faster, go faster, or Brenda will leave me this time!' Baffert then got up on his extremely high and expensive horse and pointed the finger at the true culprit, wokeness."
"That's right, he's blaming 'cancel culture,'" Conan O'Brien said on Conan. "We thought, we have to get to the bottom of this, so we decided to talk with the horse's trainer himself," a fake Baffert with real zingers.
The Late Show, meanwhile, interviewed the juiced-up horse. Peter Weber
Russian officials say a 19-year-old gunman attacked a school in the city of Kazan on Tuesday morning, leaving at least seven eighth graders and one teacher dead, and 21 other victims hospitalized, some with critical injuries. "The terrorist has been arrested," said Rustam Minnikhanov, president of the Tatarstan republic, where Kazan is the capital. "A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven't been established, an investigation is underway."
Minnikhanov called the mass shooting a "tragedy" and Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would review the country's gun laws. "While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students," The Associated Press reports. Peter Weber
In a May 7 letter to the U.S. bishops, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, urged the USCCB to slow down, seek unanimity before coming up with a national policy on "the worthiness to receive Communion," and ensure no document encroaches on the rights of individuals bishops to set policy in their own dioceses.
Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of Washington, has made clear he will not deny Communion to Biden.
Any statement the bishops issue, Ladaria said, "would best be framed within the broad context of worthiness for the reception of holy Communion on the part of all the faithful, rather than only one category of Catholics, reflecting their obligation to conform their lives to the entire Gospel of Jesus Christ as they prepare to receive the sacrament." Also, he wrote, "it would be misleading if such a statement were to give the impression that abortion and euthanasia alone constitute the only grave matters of Catholic moral and social teaching that demand the fullest accountability on the part of Catholics."
Division within the USCCB has already broken into the open with rival letters this month from San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who argued that pro-choice politicians should be denied Communion, and San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy, who warned that "the Eucharist is being weaponized and deployed as a tool in political warfare," risking "tremendously destructive consequences."
Along with Biden, there are 158 Catholics in Congress, most of them Democrats who favor abortion rights, and six Catholic Supreme Court justices, most of them anti-abortion Republicans. "In the 2020 presidential election, Catholic voters split their votes almost evenly between Biden and Republican Donald Trump," The Associated Press reports. "National polls have consistently shown that a majority of U.S. Catholics believe abortion should be legal in at least some cases." Peter Weber
In a cave south of Rome, archaeologists recently found the remains of nine Neanderthals, an "extraordinary discovery that will be the talk of the world," Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said.
Archaeologists began excavating the Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo in 2019, 80 years after a Neanderthal skull was found inside. Because of either an earthquake or landslide, the cave was closed off, and the inside is preserved as it was 50,000 years ago, NPR reports. The archaeologists found skulls, skull and bone fragments, and teeth, with the oldest remains from 90,000 to 100,000 years ago; the rest likely date back 50,000 to 68,000 years, the Italian Cultural Ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry described the cave as "one of the most significant places in the world for the history of Neanderthals," and said archaeologists also uncovered the fossilized remains of elephants, hyenas, rhinoceros, and giant deer. Catherine Garcia
More than 30,000 delegates around Virginia voted Sunday to pick the Republican nominees for statewide office, and by Monday night, two of three nominations were settled. Glenn Youngkin, the former CEO of the Carlyle Group private equity firm who campaigned as a "conservative Christian outsider," beat six other candidates to win the gubernatorial nomination, and Del. Jason Miyares narrowly won the attorney general race Sunday. The lieutenant governor ballots are still being counted.
Republicans have not won statewide office in Virginia since 2009. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is barred by state law from seeking a second consecutive term, and Democrats will pick their nominees in a June 8 primary. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is considered the frontrunner.
State Sen. Amanda Chase (R), a far-right candidate more closely aligned with Trump, was the second-to-last candidate standing in the GOP's ranked-choice voting system. "She has suggested she might run as an independent if she feels like the nomination process was unfair," The Washington Post reports. The hard-right runner up in the attorney general race, Chuck Smith, demanded a recount.
Youngkin's own "enthusiasm for Trump is a tightrope walk in a state where the former president remains popular with the GOP base but not with the electorate as a whole, having lost elections here by more than 5 points in 2016 and 10 points last year," The Associated Press notes. Republicans are hopeful that Youngkin, who has already loaned more than $5 million to his campaign, does better in the suburbs.
"It seems to me that Youngkin, who has the most minimal record but is clearly a very good retail politician and has almost unlimited resources, will be able to run the most effective campaign of the Republican candidates," veteran Virginia political analyst Bob Holsworth told AP.Peter Weber
RepurposedMaterials gives new life to commercial waste that is otherwise bound for the landfill.
The Denver company estimates that every year, it keeps 3 million pounds of refuse out of dumps across the United States. Its founder, Damon Carson, accepts all kinds of industrial waste — think hundreds of pounds of rope, used fire hoses, and street-sweeper bristles — and connects these castoff items to new owners.
The bristles, for example, can be put out in a field so livestock can use them as backscratchers, and the fire hoses can be used as bumpers to protect boat docks. Recycling takes energy, while repurposing does not, so RepurposedMaterials makes sure the items stay in their original forms. "Why grind something up," Carson asked Popular Science, "why melt something down, if it still has value?"
On average, about once a week Carson will receive an item he's never had before — recently, it was ceramic paper — and he gets to work learning about the product and then finding the right new owner. Carson got the idea to start RepurposedMaterials while working in the trash business, and saw up close how wasteful people can be, throwing away perfectly good items like windows still wrapped in factory plastic. Since then, he has found that even if it doesn't seem like it, every discarded item that comes his way has value. Read more at Popular Science.Catherine Garcia
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Monday that California surprisingly amassed a $75.7 billion budget surplus last year, and he will propose using some of that windfall for direct payments to state residents earning up to $75,000 a year. Last year, California officials warned about facing a budget deficit of up to $50 billion, but a combination of federal pandemic aid and capital gains taxes from wealthy California stock market investors filled state coffers.
Newsom's proposal requires approval from the state Legislature, but the chairs of the budget committees in the Democratic-controlled state Senate and Assembly joined Newsom for his announcement, suggesting the Legislature is on board. The governor's plan would send $600 to anybody earning up to $75,000 who did not get a check in an earlier round of state stimulus payments aimed at people earning up to $30,000 a year. Newsom also proposed an additional $500 for $75,000-and-under households with children and $500 for undocumented immigrants.
H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for California's Department of Finance, said the state is required to give some money back to taxpayers under a 1979 constitutional amendment, California is $16 billion above the threshold, and Newsom could delay the payments but has decided to do the rebates now to hasten the post-pandemic recovery. Half that surplus, or $8.1 billion, will go toward the rebates, while the other half, per law, will go to public schools.
A handful of Republicans trying to unseat Newsom in a likely recall election accused him of trying to curry favor with voters. Newsom's GOP critics generally favored the rebate policy, though.
The tax rebates are part of $100 billion in stimulus spending Newsom is proposing this week. He also wants to spend $5.2 billion to help with unpaid rent from the past year — a proposal supported by landlords — and $2 billion for past-due utility bills. Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department said Monday that California will receive $27 billion from the federal coronavirus spending package. Peter Weber
The World Health Organization on Monday announced that B.1.617, the coronavirus variant first identified in India, is of global concern.
Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of WHO's coronavirus response, said that there is "some available information to suggest some increased transmissibility of B.1.617," and more research is needed to determine whether COVID-19 vaccines are as effective against this variant. There are three other variants of global concern: the strains first detected in Britain, South Africa, and Brazil.
B.1.617 was first detected in India in October. The country is now experiencing a devastating COVID-19 outbreak, with hundreds of thousands of new cases reported every day. On Saturday, India recorded 4,187 deaths — the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic. Many believe that the actual number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths is much higher than what has been reported. Catherine Garcia