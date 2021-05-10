cancel culture
Trainer says Kentucky Derby-winner Medina Spirit is victim of 'cancel culture' after failed drug test

12:32 p.m.
Bob Baffert.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Medina Spirit is the latest victim of "cancel culture," the Kentucky Derby-winning horse's trainer argued Monday.

Churchill Downs, the site of the Derby, revealed Sunday that Medina Spirit had registered levels of an anti-inflammatory drug beyond Kentucky horse racing's legal limit in a post-race blood test. For now, Baffert, who holds the record for the most Derby wins in the sport's history, is suspended from entering horses at the track, and if the results are confirmed, he and Medina Spirit will be stripped of their victory.

Baffert thinks that would be unfair. During an interview on Fox News on Monday, he called Churchill Downs' statement "harsh," suggesting that they faced societal pressure to reach their decision. "We live in a different world now. This America is different ... it was like a cancel culture kind of a thing," Baffert said, without acknowledging that his horses have reportedly failed drug tests 29 other times over his four-decade career. Tim O'Donnell

A Step Toward Equality
Biden administration reinstates health-care protections for transgender people

1:21 p.m.

The Biden administration announced Monday the U.S. will once again ban health-care providers from discriminating against LGBTQ and transgender people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The move comes as a sharp rebuke of Trump-era policies that narrowed the scope of anti-discrimination provisions in the Affordable Care Act by defining "sex" to mean gender assigned at birth, reports PBS News. Biden's Department of Health and Human Services now restores the Obama-era definition — "one's internal sense of gender, which may be male, female, neither, or a combination of male and female." The new interpretation applies to any healthcare organization that receives federal funding.

"It is the position of the Department of Health and Human Services that everyone — including L.G.B.T.Q. people — should be able to access health care, free from discrimination or interference, period," said Health Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement, per The New York Times.

The new policy brings the Biden administration in line with last year's landmark Supreme Court decision that ruled to protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination at work, and is the latest effort from President Biden to strengthen LGBTQ protections in areas like the military, housing and employment. In addition to sharing their support, some members of Congress have used the news as an opportunity to promote the Senate passage of the Equality Act. Brigid Kennedy

Opinion
A smart metric for when to drop mask mandates

1:07 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The United States is "turning the corner" on COVID-19, Jeff Zients, President Biden's pandemic coordinator, said on CNN Sunday. Case and death rates are way down as vaccines become increasingly accessible. Rules are relaxing — but what about mask mandates?

As of this writing, 25 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and some cities and counties within the other 25 states still mandate public mask use. Many of those mandates are open-ended, but five states — Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia — have hit upon a metric that could be the political sweet spot.

That metric is 70 percent adult vaccination. It looks a little different in each state. In Michigan, the mask mandate will be lifted two weeks after 70 percent of residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated. In Minnesota, the mandate ends at 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older or July 1, whichever comes first. (It will probably be the vaccination goal.) In Pennsylvania, it's 70 percent of residents 18 and up. In Vermont, it's at least one dose for 60 to 70 percent of all Vermonters and 70 to 85 percent of Vermonters 16 and up. And in West Virginia, it's partial vaccination for 70 percent of residents 16 and older.

This number is a little bit arbitrary from a public health perspective, because there's no firm scientific consensus on how much of the population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity for COVID-19. However, 70 percent is about average for expert estimates on this, and of course it will be supplemented by natural immunity in the millions who already survived the virus.

But politically, the 70 percent metric (especially the single-dose version) is a great idea. It's not my first choice for an endgame, but it's good and should be acceptable even in more cautious blue states and cities. It should allay fears of recklessness while also encouraging vaccination among the casually vaccine hesitant. Polling recently reported by The New York Times showed the ability to go maskless is a strong incentive for vaccination for many Americans — and after last month's pause in distribution of the Johnson & Johnson shot apparently scared many fence-sitters away from vaccination, a strong incentive is what we need. Bonnie Kristian

should you choose to accept it
Tom Cruise performed the 'single most dangerous' stunt of his career for Mission: Impossible 7

12:19 p.m.

Is Tom Cruise trying to get himself horribly injured while making the Mission: Impossible franchise?

You'd be forgiven for wondering that as the actor continues to perform increasingly insane stunts for the action series, and he spoke with Empire about what the magazine described as "the single most dangerous thing he'd ever done": riding a motorcycle off a cliff for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.

"If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp,” Cruise told Empire. "The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

Cruise also told Empire he had a sense of relief to actually be filming the stunt after production on the movie had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All those emotions were going through my mind," he said. "I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you."

Dubbing this Cruise's most dangerous stunt ever is no small claim given this is the same series for which he filmed a heart-stopping sequence on the tallest building in the world. Based on Cruise's leaked rant about pandemic protocols, though, trying to keep the Mission: Impossible set free of COVID-19 cases may have been the actor's most impossible mission of all. Brendan Morrow

intra-GOP war
GOP's Adam Kinzinger says Kevin McCarthy dismissed his warnings about potential Jan. 6 violence

10:58 a.m.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Monday that he tried and failed to warn his Republican colleagues about politically-inspired violence ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A few days before Jan. 6, Kinzinger tweeted, he told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during a conference call that Republican rhetoric, including McCarthy's own, about the presidential election and former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of fraud would have violent consequences. But McCarthy, Kinzinger, said, quickly dismissed his concerns and rushed to the next question, acknowledging Kinzinger's words with only a simple, "ok, Adam."

Kinzinger has criticized his colleagues for not reckoning with the Capitol riot, and on Sunday likened the GOP to the Titanic. Tim O'Donnell

Streaming Soon
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to debut mental health documentary with Glenn Close and Lady Gaga

10:41 a.m.
Prince Harry
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are following up their bombshell interview with a brand new streaming documentary.

Apple TV+ will debut "The Me You Can't See," a multi-part documentary produced by Winfrey and Harry, on May 21, the streamer announced Monday. The two will "guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles," Apple said. The documentary is set to feature celebrity guest participants, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal," Harry said. "Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

This documentary comes after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Winfrey for a bombshell interview in March, during which the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed she had suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. Later that month, Harry announced a new gig at the mental health startup BetterUp Inc. as its "chief impact officer." Harry said at the time, "I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help." Brendan Morrow

baba booey
Newsmax guest calls out network for 'lying to its own viewers' live on Newsmax

9:57 a.m.

Live from Newsmax, it's ... a call-out!

David Litt, former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, called out Newsmax on Monday for pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election — while live on Newsmax. He unexpectedly got his dig in during a segment where he was asked to talk about Elon Musk hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

"What happened on SNL this weekend was that people made stuff up and then said it on television like it's true," Litt said. "And that actually happens pretty frequently in American TV. For example, in 2020, Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers, and Newsmax had to settle that lawsuit."

In April, Newsmax apologized to an employee of Dominion Voting Systems about its false claims about the 2020 presidential election and reportedly settled a defamation lawsuit.

"So actually, I just need to check in," Litt said on Newsmax. "Are you still telling that lie, or are you telling new lies?"

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty was clearly caught off-guard, asking Litt, "Do you want to talk about something completely non-related and try to catch me on a Monday morning totally off topic, or do you want to talk about Elon Musk?" The answer was evidently the former, as Litt continuously pivoted away from SNL to instead slam Newsmax, eventually getting dropped from the air after asking, "Did Dominion Voting Systems have any impact on the 2020 election?"

It's not often you see what's essentially a prank call via a live cable news guest, but check out the moment below. Brendan Morrow

infrastructure
Mitch McConnell raises ceiling for GOP's infrastructure compromise

9:40 a.m.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is showing signs that he's willing to compromise — at least a little bit — on President Biden's infrastructure proposal.

During an interview that aired Sunday on Kentucky Educational Television, McConnell said most Republican senators think the "proper price tag" for an infrastructure bill is somewhere between $600 billion and $800 billion. That's still nowhere near Biden's $2.3 trillion plan, which McConnell maintains isn't focused on actual infrastructure development, but it is higher than the known $568 billion counteroffer from a group of GOP senators sent to the White House last month. And just last week McConnell suggested the $600 billion was the ceiling, rather than the floor, CBS News notes. So while the two sides remain far apart, the debate is still alive. Tim O'Donnell

