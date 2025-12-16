Son arrested over killing of Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick, the 32-year-old son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner, has been booked for the murder of his parents

Flowers are left at US actor and director Rob Reiner&#039;s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on December 15, 2025. Reiner&#039;s son was charged with murder, police said on December 15, after his father and mother were found dead the previous day in their Los Angeles home. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)
Flowers left at Rob Reiner's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2025
What happened

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner, was arrested Monday as a suspect in the murder of his parents. Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead with stab wounds in their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said its initial investigation found that Nick Reiner “was responsible for their deaths,” and he was “booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail.”

Who said what

Police “focused almost immediately” on Nick Reiner, The New York Times said, “in part because” of his openly discussed “struggles with drug abuse and bouts of homelessness” beginning at age 15. He and his father had “explored their difficult relationship” and Nick’s struggles with drugs in a “semi-autobiographical 2016 film, ‘Being Charlie,’” The Associated Press said.

Police have not disclosed a potential motive. President Donald Trump’s post claiming Reiner was murdered because his “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” had “driven people CRAZY” drew widespread condemnation, including from “conservative influencers” and his own “MAGA base,” The Washington Post said. Nick Reiner and his father were seen arguing at a holiday party at Conan O’Brien’s house on Saturday night, witnesses told CNN. They “got into a shouting match,” with “Rob Reiner telling his son that his behavior was inappropriate,” the Times said, citing attendees. “Several people commented” that Nick Reiner “looked anxious and uncomfortable in a way that deeply unsettled them.”

What next?

The LAPD said it would turn over the double-homicide case to prosecutors today. It will be “up to the DA’s office to charge” Reiner with “specific counts” by Wednesday night, said CNN.

