Rob Reiner, wife dead in ‘apparent homicide’
The Reiners, found in their Los Angeles home, ‘had injuries consistent with being stabbed’
What happened
Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in the Los Angeles home Sunday in what police called an “apparent homicide.” Officials did not identify the victims, discovered at the couple’s Brentwood residence, but a spokesperson for the family announced their “sudden” and “tragic passing” in a statement last night, asking for “privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
Who said what
Reiner, the son of the late comedy legend Carl Reiner, “catapulted” to fame playing Archie Bunker’s son-in-law on “All in the Family,” The Associated Press said. He became “one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood,” creating “some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s,” including “The Princess Bride,” “Stand By Me,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and “When Harry Met Sally.” The Reiners were also active in political causes like same-sex marriage rights and early childhood development programs, The New York Times said, and their stature as “among the biggest names in the Democratic Party was evident in the tributes released after their death.”
The Reiners “had injuries consistent with being stabbed,” the Los Angeles Times said, citing unidentified sources. There was “no sign of forced entry into the home” and a ”family member was being interviewed in connection with the deaths.”
What next?
Rob Reiner’s son Nick, 32, was booked into the Los Angeles County jail on suspicion of murder early this morning, said the Los Angeles Times. He is being held on $4 million bail.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Hong Kong court convicts democracy advocate Lai
Speed Read Former Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was convicted in a landmark national security trial
-
Australia weighs new gun laws after antisemitic attack
Speed Read A father and son opened fire on Jewish families at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing at least 15
-
Are Trump’s peace deals unraveling?
Today’s Big Question Violence flares where the president claimed success
-
Film reviews: ‘Marty Supreme’ and ‘Is This Thing On?’
Feature A born grifter chases his table tennis dreams and a dad turns to stand-up to fight off heartbreak
-
10 upcoming albums to stream during the winter chill
The Week Recommends As the calendar turns to 2026, check out some new music from your favorite artists
-
The real tragedy that inspired ‘Hamlet,’ the life of a pingpong prodigy and the third ‘Avatar’ adventure in December movies
The Week Recommends This month’s new releases include ‘Hamnet,’ ‘Marty Supreme’ and ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’
-
Film reviews: ‘The Secret Agent’ and ‘Zootopia 2’
Feature A Brazilian man living in a brutal era seeks answers and survival and Judy and Nick fight again for animal justice
-
Film reviews: ‘Hamnet,’ ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ and ‘Eternity’
Feature Grief inspires Shakespeare’s greatest play, a flamboyant sleuth heads to church and a long-married couple faces a postmortem quandary
-
May your loved ones eat, drink and be merry with these 9 edible Christmas gifts
The Week Recommends Let them eat babka (and cheese and licorice)
-
10 concert tours to see this winter
The Week Recommends Keep cozy this winter with a series of concerts from big-name artists
-
Film reviews: 'Wicked: For Good' and 'Rental Family'
Feature Glinda the Good is forced to choose sides and an actor takes work filling holes in strangers' lives