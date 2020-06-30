Comedy giant Carl Reiner, creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show, dies at 98

Comedy legend Carl Reiner has died at 98.

Reiner died Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, TMZ reported on Tuesday. His assistant confirmed the news to Variety, saying his death was due to natural causes.

After his work on Sid Caesar's Your Show of Shows and Caesar's Hour in the 1950s, Reiner in 1961 created one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran for five seasons and which he also acted in. He directed movies like Oh, God! and The Jerk, and as an actor, his other credits include everything from the Ocean's Eleven trilogy to a wide variety of series including The Carol Burnett Show and Hot in Cleveland.

Reiner won nine Emmy Awards, including five for The Dick Van Dyke Show, Variety notes, and he also won a Grammy with his frequent collaborator Mel Brooks for Best Spoken Comedy Album in 1999.

"An absolute giant of 20th century comedy," Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall tweeted, while The New York Times' James Poniewozik remembered Reiner as "one of the giants who invented TV comedy, and therefore invented TV."

Reiner had three children, including actor and director Rob Reiner, who in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light." Brendan Morrow