Honda and Nissan in merger talks

The companies are currently Japan's second and third-biggest automakers, respectively

Nissan&#039;s Makoto Uchida and Honda&#039;s Toshihiro Mibe shake hands on collaboration
Nissan's Makoto Uchida and Honda's Toshihiro Mibe shake hands during a press conference
(Image credit: Kiyoshi Ota / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Honda and Nissan said Wednesday they are exploring merging their companies, deepening a collaboration between Japan's No. 2 and No. 3 automakers that started in March. Both companies are losing ground in China, the world's largest auto market, and struggling to keep up with Tesla and China's BYD in the global race to produce affordable electric vehicles.

Peter Weber, The Week US
