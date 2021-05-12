The Daily Show's Trevor Noah carefully steps through the Israel-Palestine minefield to an 'honest question'

"Israel versus Palestine — and I know that even saying that sentence means I'm losing followers online and I'm on the verge of being blocked on all social media and in life," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "But guys, we have to talk about it. Because this is one of the most difficult stories that has existed in our lifetime," even more than India versus Pakistan, China versus Tibet, or "white people versus rhythm."
Israel versus Palestine "is a 73-year-old beef that has that has stumped everybody," Noah said, and because it has gone on for so long, "people forget that it is ongoing — that is, until there are flare-ups that the world cannot ignore," like what happened this week. What makes the conflict so difficult to discuss is "all the layers that are packed into it," he said. "No matter how much you try and break it down, people are always going to say that you're leaving out some crucial piece of context," and "they're probably right."
There's the Holocaust, Britain's seizure of Palestine, clashing religions, and surrounding countries with their own agendas, Noah said. "And you know what makes it even harder is the fact that who's right and who's wrong always seems to change depending on when you start measuring time. This week was the perfect, perfect example of it." But "I don't want to have that argument," he said, "the part where we say who's good and who's bad and who started it. Let's step away from that and instead ask a different question. Instead, let's look at who's dead and who's alive this week."
It's just not a fair fight, Noah concluded, "and I know this is contentious, and I know people are going to hate me for this, but I just want to ask an honest question here: If you are in a fight where the other person cannot beat you, how hard should you retaliate when they try to hurt you?" He ran through some imperfect personal analogies, admitted he didn't have any answers, and left viewers with one question: "When you have this much power, what is your responsibility?" Peter Weber
The reason why some gas stations are running out of fuel isn't because of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Tuesday, but rather because people are panic buying.
"Much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline," Granholm told reporters.
Running from Texas to New Jersey, the Colonial Pipeline transports 45 percent of the East Coast's fuel supply. It shut down on Friday when the company learned it was the target of a ransomware attack, but the pipeline is expected to be "substantially operational" by the end of the week, Granholm said.
On Tuesday, more than 1,000 gas stations in the South and along the East Coast reported being out of fuel. There are long lines at other stations, and this is due to a "supply crunch" rather than a worrisome shortage, Granholm said. With summer approaching, gasoline prices are starting to go up, and Granholm warned gas station owners there will be "no tolerance for price gouging." Catherine Garcia
Jenner didn't leave much wriggle room, telling CNN's Dana Bash she didn't vote for president or any of the 12 ballot measures because "I didn't see any propositions that I really had one side or the other." So on Election Day, Jenner said, "I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf and I said, eh, I'm not doing that."
An unidentified Jenner campaign spokesperson told Politico's Carla Marinucci that Jenner voted on "some local issues." But even if that's true, Marinucci writes, "her claim to be a non-voter in that seminal 2020 election was baffling for a gubernatorial candidate trying to establish her political credibility, especially since records show she did participate in the contest."
GOP strategist Tim Rosales told Politico he's heard of lots of candidates who said they voted and didn't, "but I've never heard it the opposite way, where somebody said that I didn't vote" and actually did. "I can imagine, having been on the inside of these types of high profile campaigns, you've got a lot of a lot of people scrambling right now," he added.
Claremont McKenna College's Jack Pitney, a former GOP operative, said if Jenner were "someone who is serious about public life," she "would know there is record of who votes — and who doesn't." He likened Jenner's campaign to "a reality show," adding "this gets her attention. Mission accomplished."
A new poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found opposition to the California gubernatorial recall rising to 49 percent, with 35 percent in favor. Jenner won only 6 percent of voters pressed to pick a candidate if Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is recalled. Peter Weber
The fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated on Tuesday to levels not seen since the 50-day war in the summer of 2014.
An Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment building in Gaza City left three senior members of the Islamic Jihad militant group dead, as well as 10 children and a woman, The Associated Press reports. Another airstrike destroyed a 12-story building that housed Hamas offices; because warning shots were fired, civilians were able to flee, and no casualties have been reported. AP says that at least 35 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the fighting began.
Hamas started firing rockets into Israel on Monday, and in response to Tuesday's airstrikes, launched hundreds more into the country, killing three women and injuring dozens more. One rocket hit a bus in Holon, wounding three people, including a young girl. There have also been reports in cities across Israel of synagogues, Jewish-owned business, and cars owned by Arabs being set on fire.
The current conflict began last week, after Palestinians held demonstrations against Israel's planned evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem. Over the course of several days, Palestinians and Israeli forces clashed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a site that his holy to both Muslims and Jews. Police used tear gas and stun grenades against the Palestinians inside the mosque, who in turn threw stones and chairs at officers.
During a televised address Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has fired at hundreds of targets, and Hamas and smaller militant groups "have paid, and I tell you here, will pay a heavy price for their aggression." He added that the "campaign will take time. With determination, unity, and strength, we will restore security to the citizens of Israel." Qatar, Egypt, and the United Nations are trying to work out a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Catherine Garcia
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) gave a defiant speech from the House floor on Tuesday night, saying she will "not sit back and watch in silence" while others lead the Republican Party "down a path that abandons the rule of law" and joins former President Donald Trump's "crusade to undermine our democracy."
Cheney's impassioned remarks come on the eve of a Republican vote on whether to remove her from her position as the House Republican Conference Chair. Cheney has been a staunch critic of Trump, blasting him for spreading false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) is posed to replace Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican; while she has a more moderate voting record than the conservative Cheney, Stefanik is one of Trump's loudest defenders.
"We must speak the truth," Cheney said during her speech. "Our election was not stolen and America has not failed. Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar."
Cheney called out Trump multiple times during her speech, saying he is behind a "threat America has never seen before. A former president, who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence."
She went on to identify herself as a "conservative Republican," adding that the "most conservative of conservative principles is reverence to the rule of law. The election is over. That is the rule of law. That is our constitutional process. Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution."
Cheney delivered her remarks after several members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus gave speeches against cancel culture, CNN reports, and only Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) remained on the floor to listen to her. Catherine Garcia
The Biden administration on Tuesday approved the Vineyard Wind project, the country's first large-scale offshore wind farm.
As proposed, the wind farm would be off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, consisting of 62 turbines able to produce enough electricity to power 400,000 homes, The Washington Post reports. "I believe that a clean-energy future is within our grasp in the United States," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said during a Tuesday conference call with reporters, adding that the Vineyard Wind project is "a significant milestone in our efforts to build a clean and more equitable energy future while addressing the climate emergency."
Officials said the project will create roughly 3,600 jobs. "If you think about how complex it is to erect a wind turbine in the middle of the ocean — you need engineers, you need operating engineers, you need laborers, you need electricians, plumbers, pipe fitters, and they have to be highly trained, highly skilled," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during the conference call. "It's actually very dangerous work. And it's skilled work. But they're good, high-paying jobs."
Wanting to move away from fossil fuels, the Biden administration has set the goal of producing 30,000 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind by 2030, able to power 10 million homes. There are 13 offshore wind farms now under federal review. The U.S. has two offshore pilot projects operating off of Virginia and Rhode Island, and the seven combined turbines produce 42 megawatts of electricity.
Environmentalists have shared their concerns over the Vineyard Wind project, saying turbines could interfere with the migration of the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. Fisherman have also complained that the wind farm would go up in the same areas where they now catch scallops, sea bass, and other fish. Catherine Garcia
A federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday dismissed the National Rifle Association's attempt to declare bankruptcy, writing in a decision that the "petition was not filed in good faith" but rather as an effort to gain "unfair litigation advantage" against New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil suit that aims to dissolve the organization.
The NRA was chartered in New York in 1871. After James filed the lawsuit, the group's leader, Wayne LaPierre, announced the NRA would file for bankruptcy and try to move to Texas. On Tuesday afternoon, James tweeted that by rejecting the NRA's effort to claim bankruptcy, the judge showed the organization it "does not get to dictate if and where it will answer for its actions, and our case will continue in New York court. No one is above the law."
During the bankruptcy trial, several witnesses testified about how the NRA uses its tax-exempt funds to pay for tropical vacations, private airplanes, and weddings, NPR reports. LaPierre's private travel consultant said he received $26,000 a month to take care of LaPierre's travel needs, and was taught how to change private jet invoices in order to hide destinations. Catherine Garcia
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has mostly stayed out of New York City's mayoral race, but she had some harsh words for candidate Andrew Yang, the presumptive favorite, on Tuesday.
Yang had tweeted Monday that he is "standing with the people of Israel" amid the escalating violence between Israeli forces and Hamas, which stems from the government threatening to evict Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem. Yang's words ultimately led his campaign to cancel a planned trip to help distribute groceries in Queens ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim celebration marking the end of Ramadan.
Ocasio-Cortez, who has often criticized the Israeli government and expressed support for the Palestinian people, weighed in after hearing the latest development, calling Yang's initial plan "utterly shameful" after issuing what she described as a "chest-thumping statement of support" for Israel's military strikes on Gaza. Tim O'Donnell
Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked.